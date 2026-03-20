Everton v Chelsea predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 31 clash between Everton and Chelsea.
The match at Hill Dickinson Stadium kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 21 March.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
EVERTON
CHELSEA
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|6th
|Chelsea
|30
|48
|+18
|DDLWL
|8th
|Everton
|30
|43
|-1
|LLWWL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):