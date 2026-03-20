Everton v Chelsea predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 31 clash between Everton and Chelsea.

The match at Hill Dickinson Stadium kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 21 March.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

EVERTON

CHELSEA

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 6th Chelsea 30 48 +18 DDLWL 8th Everton 30 43 -1 LLWWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):