Fulham v Burnley predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 31 clash between Fulham and Burnley.
The match at Craven Cottage kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 21 March.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
FULHAM
BURNLEY
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|11th
|Fulham
|30
|41
|-3
|LWWLD
|19th
|Burnley
|30
|20
|-26
|WDLLD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):