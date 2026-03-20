Fulham v Burnley predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 31 clash between Fulham and Burnley.

The match at Craven Cottage kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 21 March.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

FULHAM

BURNLEY

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 11th Fulham 30 41 -3 LWWLD 19th Burnley 30 20 -26 WDLLD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):