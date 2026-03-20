Leeds v Brentford predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 31 clash between Leeds United and Brentford.

The match at Elland Road kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Saturday 21 March.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

LEEDS

BRENTFORD

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 7th Brentford 30 45 +4 DLWDD 15th Leeds 30 32 -11 DDLLD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):