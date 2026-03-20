Newcastle v Sunderland predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 31 clash between Newcastle United and Sunderland.

The match at St James’ Park kicks off at 12:00 GMT on Sunday 22 March.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

NEWCASTLE

SUNDERLAND

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 9th Newcastle 30 42 0 WLLWW 13th Sunderland 30 40 -5 LLDWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):