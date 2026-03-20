Tottenham v Nott’m Forest predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 31 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest.

The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 14:15 GMT on Sunday 22 March.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

TOTTENHAM

NOTT’M FOREST

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 16th Tottenham 30 30 -7 LLLLD 17th Nott’m Forest 30 29 -15 DLLDD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):