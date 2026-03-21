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FPL Gameweek 31: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + DefCon points

21 March 2026 19 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Our Scoreboard rounds up the Fantasy numbers from Saturday’s four Gameweek 31 matches.

The goals, assists, bonus and defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points summaries are from LiveFPL.

Meanwhile, you’ll also find the leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

GAMEWEEK 31: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS, DEFCON + PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

Gameweek 31 Defcon
Gameweek 31 Defcon
Gameweek 31 Defcon

GAMEWEEK 31: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click the result of each fixture to be taken to the relevant match page:

Leeds0 – 0Brentford
Everton3 – 0Chelsea
Fulham3 – 1Burnley
Brighton2 – 1Liverpool
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19 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Ze_Austin
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    My team for the next 20 days:

    Kelleher
    (V)Gabriel VvD Thiaw
    (C)BrunoF Mbeumo Semenyo Gordon Rice
    Pedro Thiago
    .
    Roefs Ekitike O'Reilly Hill
    .
    1 FT. 6.6 ITB (1.3 after Haaland). No WC. Just FH and TC left

    Ekitike to Haaland is the plan, to bench Thiago. I don't know if I'll gain much from a hit. I thought I'd have to lose a keeper for Raya soon, but I've warmed up to VvD to Timber for free instead in DGW33. The GKs can rotate until I get Pickford/Ramsdale at the end of the season

    Only other screaming move is Mbeumo to BrunoG, but that's some distance away, after FH34

    Now, the long wait... While seeing strong WC RMTs 😀

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    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Why do you want Haaland in the form he isn't in?

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      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        DGW fever, could to collect those double 2pters

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        1. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          There's not great forward picks in form but an auld punt on Richarlison, Bowen, Beto, Welbeck, etc could be decent and not impact the balance as much as Haaland's price will.

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        2. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Nah. I'm looking for points. Happy to get them from SGW players too

          If Pep returns to "control", I'll get Bowen

          https://x.com/i/status/2035307553454756129

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      2. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        More about Pep's system than Haaland himself

        If Pep plays creators behind him again, I'm in. 6 shots in 56 minutes vs Madrid. More than some of his previous games combined

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        1. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          If he hadn't a DGW would you consider him though? 1 goal from 6 shots and they still got stuffed. City are spreading the attacking returns and Semenyo's doing well. Recently Haaland had 3 goals in 11 Premier League games. In his first 11 he scored 17. Looks like City might be doing poorly because they don't play enough to his strengths. Hopefully he can hit form in the run in to the league.

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          1. Ze_Austin
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 59 mins ago

            I don't doubt Haaland's ability. It's much more about how Pep plays

            Haaland with creators around him is a starkly different player from the one in the new system Pep's used for months now

            Pep finally changed it vs Madrid. His shot count went drastically up. Haaland wasn't scoring braces every game in those first 17 GWs, but his shot count was league-leading. That's the real indicator for me

            As I said elsewhere, if Pep returns to the recent system, I'll get Bowen who doesn't have a DGW

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    2. Dank Squid
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Team looks good (but Haaland offers zero DC points)

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      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Gordon neither

        Can't wait for BrunoG to hack the game again

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  2. GreennRed
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Any update on Mukiele besides late fitness test before the derby?

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  3. OverTinker
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Any early WC draft??

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    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Show us yours

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      1. OverTinker
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        I have no idea at all

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  4. Klip Klopp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    If you have all your chips, what’s the best strategy?

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  5. Blueberg
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Ooh yay, I just saw that Esteve got the extra defcon in the end!!!
    Well done owners!

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    1. Hughes Your Daddy
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Oh yeah, nice surprise, turning into a decent gameweek overall now

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  6. BlzE_94
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Which players/teams should I be targeting if I only have FH chip left and intend on using it GW34?

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  7. New Article
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/03/21/fpl-notes-ekitike-alisson-injury-latest-dunk-ban-4-1m-keeper

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