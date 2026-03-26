Who are FPL’s best all-round midfielders?

The introduction of defensive contribution (DefCon) points to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) has added several more midfield candidates into consideration.

A position that already provides goals, assists, set-pieces and penalty takers, some players are regularly delivering in multiple areas and could be brilliant assets to own for the final stretch of 2025/26.

So, using stats from the Members Area, let’s highlight the best all-rounders in midfield.

OVER THE WHOLE SEASON

Looking over the whole campaign, we’ve identified a bunch of midfielders (minimum of 1,700 minutes played) who seemingly have multiple routes to points.

Per 90 minutes, they perform consistently well for shots, attempts inside the box, chances created (CC), big chances created (BCC), corners, open-play crosses, expected goal involvement (xGI) and DefCon action (where reaching 12 in a match earns a two-point reward).

THE LAST SIX MATCHES

On a more basic level, these are the players who have coped well (highlighted in green) throughout multiple categories over their last six appearances.

Injured duo Justin Kluivert (£6.9m) and Bruno Guimaraes (£6.8m) have been removed, having not been seen since Gameweeks 20 and 26 respectively.