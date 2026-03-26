FPL

Who are FPL’s best all-round midfielders?

26 March 2026 3 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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The introduction of defensive contribution (DefCon) points to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) has added several more midfield candidates into consideration.

A position that already provides goals, assists, set-pieces and penalty takers, some players are regularly delivering in multiple areas and could be brilliant assets to own for the final stretch of 2025/26.

So, using stats from the Members Area, let’s highlight the best all-rounders in midfield.

OVER THE WHOLE SEASON

Looking over the whole campaign, we’ve identified a bunch of midfielders (minimum of 1,700 minutes played) who seemingly have multiple routes to points.

Who have recently been FPL's best all-round midfielders?

Per 90 minutes, they perform consistently well for shots, attempts inside the box, chances created (CC), big chances created (BCC), corners, open-play crosses, expected goal involvement (xGI) and DefCon action (where reaching 12 in a match earns a two-point reward).

THE LAST SIX MATCHES

On a more basic level, these are the players who have coped well (highlighted in green) throughout multiple categories over their last six appearances.

Injured duo Justin Kluivert (£6.9m) and Bruno Guimaraes (£6.8m) have been removed, having not been seen since Gameweeks 20 and 26 respectively.

price change predictions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

3 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Does this team need WC or can I get away with delaying it a week or so.
    1Ft & 1.5 ITB FH & BB still available.
    Verbruggen
    Gabriel Virgil O'Reilley
    Bruno Mbuemo Gakpo Wilson Gordon
    Haaland Thiago
    (Dalot-DCL-Alderete)

    Thank you

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    1. Funkyav
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      hard to say until we know about the doubles/blanks etc

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  2. chilli con kone
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Didn’t watch the caraboa cup final

    Did Saliba actually twist his ankle? That’s what he’s withdrawn from int duty on

    I assume it’s Arsenal sh*thousery and they just want him to have 2 weeks off

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