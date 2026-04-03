FPL

Minutes played + late returns: Every FPL player on international duty

3 April 2026 147 comments
TopMarx TopMarx
Share:

The late-March international break reached its conclusion in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Well over 200 Premier League players have been representing their countries over the last week.

In this piece, we tot up how many minutes each FPL asset clocked up while on duty. Amassed game time is sometimes a factor after an international break, especially with a busy final stretch of 2025/26 ahead of us.

The game-time compilation is now mostly automated, with the subsequent tables coming from Datawrapper. With this being a relatively new process of logging the game time, let us know below if you spot anything untoward.

In good news, there’s no need to worry about late returnees, as there’s still a week of FA Cup and European football before Gameweek 32’s deadline!

MOST MINUTES PLAYED

To sort by total minutes in the graphic below, make sure you’re in desktop view and click on the ‘Minutes Total’ column.

‘G+A’ are goals and assists.

HOW MANY MINUTES EACH PLAYER RECEIVED: A CLUB-BY-CLUB GUIDE

Please note that any gaps in the M2 column should be because a player didn’t appear in the matchday squad in one of their country’s two internationals (not necessarily the second game).

Zeros indicate they were in the matchday squad but were unused.

Minutes played + late returns: Every FPL player on international duty 49
Minutes played + late returns: Every FPL player on international duty 50
Minutes played + late returns: Every FPL player on international duty 51
Minutes played + late returns: Every FPL player on international duty 54
Minutes played + late returns: Every FPL player on international duty 52
Minutes played + late returns: Every FPL player on international duty 53
Minutes played + late returns: Every FPL player on international duty 55
Minutes played + late returns: Every FPL player on international duty 56
Minutes played + late returns: Every FPL player on international duty 57
Minutes played + late returns: Every FPL player on international duty 68
Minutes played + late returns: Every FPL player on international duty 58
Minutes played + late returns: Every FPL player on international duty 59
Minutes played + late returns: Every FPL player on international duty 60
Minutes played + late returns: Every FPL player on international duty 61
Minutes played + late returns: Every FPL player on international duty 62
Minutes played + late returns: Every FPL player on international duty 63
Minutes played + late returns: Every FPL player on international duty 64
Minutes played + late returns: Every FPL player on international duty 65
Minutes played + late returns: Every FPL player on international duty 66
Minutes played + late returns: Every FPL player on international duty 67

TopMarx Fan of Fantasy Football and Monty Python. "Archimedes out to Socrates, Socrates back to Archimedes, Archimedes out to Heraclitus, he beats Hegel. Heraclitus a little flick, here he comes on the far post, Socrates is there, Socrates heads it in! Socrates has scored! The Greeks are going mad, the Greeks are going mad! Socrates scores, got a beautiful cross from Archimedes. The Germans are disputing it. Hegel is arguing that the reality is merely an a priori adjunct of non-naturalistic ethics, Kant via the categorical imperative is holding that ontologically it exists only in the imagination, and Marx is claiming it was offside. Follow them on Twitter

147 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    1 day, 10 hours ago

    Man city saving those of us without the WC

    Easy BB call with Dubravka Guehi and Haaland already in the team

    Open Controls
    1. z13
        1 day, 10 hours ago

        Me with no WC and only O'Reilly from City is in trouble.

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.