Minutes played + late returns: Every FPL player on international duty

The late-March international break reached its conclusion in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Well over 200 Premier League players have been representing their countries over the last week.

In this piece, we tot up how many minutes each FPL asset clocked up while on duty. Amassed game time is sometimes a factor after an international break, especially with a busy final stretch of 2025/26 ahead of us.

The game-time compilation is now mostly automated, with the subsequent tables coming from Datawrapper. With this being a relatively new process of logging the game time, let us know below if you spot anything untoward.

In good news, there’s no need to worry about late returnees, as there’s still a week of FA Cup and European football before Gameweek 32’s deadline!

MOST MINUTES PLAYED

To sort by total minutes in the graphic below, make sure you’re in desktop view and click on the ‘Minutes Total’ column.

‘G+A’ are goals and assists.

HOW MANY MINUTES EACH PLAYER RECEIVED: A CLUB-BY-CLUB GUIDE

Please note that any gaps in the M2 column should be because a player didn’t appear in the matchday squad in one of their country’s two internationals (not necessarily the second game).

Zeros indicate they were in the matchday squad but were unused.