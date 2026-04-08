Zophar’s FPL Gameweek 32 team reveal + differential chip strategy

With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline nearing, we’re hearing from our panel of guest writers. Here, eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar reveals his Gameweek 32 team and transfers.

You can read his usual weekly Q&A here.

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ZOPHAR: GAMEWEEK 32 TEAM REVEAL