Bruno G, Botman, Miley: Newcastle injury latest for FPL Gameweek 32

Bruno Guimaraes‘ long-awaited return from a hamstring injury has been delayed – this time by a bout of mumps. The Newcastle United midfielder likely won’t be back until Gameweek 34.

“Bruno [Guimares] suffered, as probably the majority of you know, from mumps on his return from Brazil, so that’s delayed his return. So, he will not be involved in this game. I think there’s probably a doubt over the Bournemouth game as well for him. “No injury concern, more just the illness stopped him doing some key work that we needed him to do to be considered for these games. So, it may be the game after but it’s important he comes back when he’s ready.” – Eddie Howe

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Eddie Howe added that Fabian Schar (ankle) has had his own after picking up an infection in his foot. He’ll be out for another month.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 32

“Fabian [Schar] unfortunately suffered an infection in his foot, so he’s been in hospital having a very small operation to get that cleaned out. So, he won’t return for around a month, we think.” – Eddie Howe

Emil Krafth (knee) is unavailable for the longer term.

At least the Magpies will have Lewis Miley (dead leg/muscle) back. And Sandro Tonali (groin), who sat out the Tyne-Wear derby, recovered to feature for Italy over the break.

Furthermore, there are some surprising reports regarding Sven Botman. He underwent surgery on a facial fracture over the break, with Newcastle saying he’d be out until “the closing weeks of the season”.

However, the latest suggestions are that he will be fit for the Crystal Palace game, wearing a mask instead. Howe didn’t mention him by name but did say “everybody else” was fine.