FPL Gameweek 32: Best clean sheet percentages

Using Rate My Team (RMT) projections to assess clean sheet probability, this article highlights the teams with the strongest chances of shutting out their opponents and the defences worth targeting in Gameweek 32.

GAMEWEEK 32 CLEAN SHEET PROJECTIONS

SUMMARY

Arsenal lead the clean sheet projections this week with a 45% chance of a shutout. They head into the Bournemouth clash in strong defensive form, with a clean sheet last round and back-to-back shutouts in the Champions League.

Liverpool are the only other side close to the 40% mark, which underscores the lack of stand-out shut-out prospects this week. The Reds have not kept a Premier League clean sheet at Anfield since New Year’s Day.

Three teams sit at 36% heading into Gameweek 32. Brighton and Hove Albion travel to face second-from-bottom Burnley. Manchester United host a Leeds side that are goalless in four league games. Meanwhile, West Ham United target their fifth clean sheet of the campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers, the division’s lowest scorers.

The only other team above 30% is Brentford, who have two clean sheets in three games. However, they face an Everton side that have won three of their last four.