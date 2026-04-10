Hall of Famer Dan Wright’s Gameweek 32 team reveal + chip strategy

It’s time for another team reveal as we approach Gameweek 32 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Dan Wright – who you can find here on X – has five top 10k finishes, which means he ranks 17th in our Career Hall of Fame.

CHIP STRATEGY

FPL is finally back, and I’m ready to attack what looks like one of the most important fixture runs of the season. Heading into Gameweek 32, there’s been a lot of discussion around chip strategy.

Most managers seem to be landing on either Wildcard in Gameweek 32 with Free Hit in Gameweek 34, or Free Hit in Gameweek 33 with Wildcard in Gameweek 35. For my team, it’s a close call. I could still activate the wildcard ahead of Gameweek 32, but right now I’m slightly leaning towards the Free Hit in Gameweek 33 route.

A big part of that comes down to transfers. I’d only be able to build up a maximum of three free transfers to bring in Arsenal and Crystal Palace players from Gameweek 35 onwards.

On top of that, my squad already looks well set for both Gameweek 32 and Gameweek 34. That said, I haven’t ruled out a third option. Wildcarding in Gameweek 33 and setting up a Bench Boost in Gameweek 35 is definitely in play. Gameweek 35 looks like the next best window to use it after Gameweek 33.

GAMEWEEK 32 TEAM REVEAL

Looking at Gameweek 32 specifically, the ideal move would be to roll the free transfer. However, Hugo Ekitiké (£9.3m) is likely to force my hand. His minutes could be managed with games against Paris Saint-Germain either side of Fulham, and there’s also pressure from the returning Alexander Isak (£10.3m).