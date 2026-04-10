Kudus, Vicario, Bentancur: Tottenham injury latest for FPL Gameweek 32

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, new Tottenham Hotspur head coach Roberto De Zerbi confirmed that, as widely reported, Mohammed Kudus (thigh) has suffered a setback in his recovery and remains out.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 32

Meanwhile, Guglielmo Vicario (hernia surgery) and Rodrigo Bentancur (hamstring) are not quite ready to return.

“Vicario is not ready for this game. I hope he comes back early next week but I don’t know yet. “Bentancur is working with us but not completely.” – Roberto De Zerbi

James Maddison (knee) won’t be seen until later in the season. Also on the injury list are Yves Bissouma (muscle), Wilson Odobert (knee), Ben Davies (ankle) and Dejan Kulusevski (knee).