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Kudus, Vicario, Bentancur: Tottenham injury latest for FPL Gameweek 32

10 April 2026 4 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Speaking at Friday’s press conference, new Tottenham Hotspur head coach Roberto De Zerbi confirmed that, as widely reported, Mohammed Kudus (thigh) has suffered a setback in his recovery and remains out.

Meanwhile, Guglielmo Vicario (hernia surgery) and Rodrigo Bentancur (hamstring) are not quite ready to return.

“Vicario is not ready for this game. I hope he comes back early next week but I don’t know yet.

“Bentancur is working with us but not completely.” – Roberto De Zerbi

James Maddison (knee) won’t be seen until later in the season. Also on the injury list are Yves Bissouma (muscle), Wilson Odobert (knee), Ben Davies (ankle) and Dejan Kulusevski (knee).

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

4 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Big Mike
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    On a wildcard.

    Verbruggen - Darlow
    Gabriel - Van Hecke - O'Reilly - Hill (X)
    Semenyo - Bruno - Palmer - Tavernier (X)
    Haaland - Thiago - Welbeck

    Pick a defender:

    A) Munoz
    B) Neco
    C) Other (please specify)

    Pick a midfielder:

    1) Wilson
    2) Gordon
    3) Sarr
    4) MGW

    I'm selling Thiago for DCL in 33. Can't afford J Pedro.

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      A3

      Open Controls
      1. Big Mike
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        I'm leaning towards MGW as he's on pens. Mateta's return to form has reduced the appeal of Sarr as he scored a pen in the European game.

        Open Controls
      2. Big Mike
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        I like the Munoz pick though.

        Open Controls

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