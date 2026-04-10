Ndiaye, Alcaraz, Grealish: Everton injury latest for FPL Gameweek 32

After withdrawing from international duty with Senegal, Iliman Ndiaye is available for Everton’s trip to Brentford on Saturday, having trained.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 32

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, David Moyes added that the game comes too soon for Charly Alcaraz, although he’s nearing a return from an unspecified issue that has kept him out in recent months.

But Tyrique George is back in contention, having been unable to face his parent club in Gameweek 31.

“They’re all fine, the players are fine. We’ve just about got a fully fit squad. Charly Alcaraz is back in early training, so he’s not available for the game but he’s getting closer to being fit again.” – David Moyes, when asked about Iliman Ndiaye

Jack Grealish (foot) is a longer-term absentee.