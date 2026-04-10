Nketiah + Guessand: Crystal Palace injury latest for FPL Gameweek 32

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Oliver Glasner confirmed that Eddie Nketiah (hamstring) will be out for the rest of the season. The Crystal Palace striker was on the cusp of returning but suffered a setback in training on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 32

Other than that, the Eagles’ only injury-related absentee against Fiorentina was Cheick Doucoure (knee/muscle/match fitness).

He’s been out for over a year but has been in and out of training over the last few weeks (and has featured for the under-21s), with his progress stalled by muscular discomfort. He won’t feature this weekend.

Adam Wharton (adductor), who returned early from England duty, recovered to play in Europe.

Jorgen Strand Larsen was suspended in Europe, so couldn’t feature on Thursday, but he’s available for domestic action.

There is one fresh concern from midweek, with Evann Guessard picking up a knee issue. Palace will assess him.