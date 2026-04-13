FPL team news: Jones + Alisson injury latest, Slot on Ngumoha

Arne Slot faced the media on Monday, ahead of the second leg of Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

There wasn’t any news on the fitness front, with questions primarily focused on the Reds’ approach and how they plan to turn the tie around.

Curtis Jones was forced off on Saturday with a potential groin injury.

“He felt a little bit his groin. It wasn’t the moment – he felt it already for a few minutes. So, let’s hope for the best but I would be surprised if a player who comes off that he’s available for Tuesday.” – Arne Slot on Curtis Jones, speaking after Saturday’s 2-0 win over Fulham

Jones was, however, spotted in training pictures on Monday.

While we didn’t get a fresh update on Alisson Becker (muscle), he’s presumably out.

“Tuesday, I don’t expect him. He’s not training with the team yet. But he’s working very hard on his recovery, so we hope to have him back in the near future. But he doesn’t train with the team yet, so he will not be performing [on] Tuesday.” – Arne Slot on Alisson, speaking after Saturday’s 2-0 win over Fulham

Wataru Endo (foot), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring), Conor Bradley (knee) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) remain on the sidelines, too.

Away from injuries, Slot discussed Rio Ngumoha’s recent impact and particularly whether he believes the youngster can handle matches of this significance.