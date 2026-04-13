FPL team news: Jones + Alisson injury latest, Slot on Ngumoha

Arne Slot faced the media on Monday, ahead of the second leg of Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain.
There wasn’t any news on the fitness front, with questions primarily focused on the Reds’ approach and how they plan to turn the tie around.
Curtis Jones was forced off on Saturday with a potential groin injury.
“He felt a little bit his groin. It wasn’t the moment – he felt it already for a few minutes. So, let’s hope for the best but I would be surprised if a player who comes off that he’s available for Tuesday.” – Arne Slot on Curtis Jones, speaking after Saturday’s 2-0 win over Fulham
Jones was, however, spotted in training pictures on Monday.
While we didn’t get a fresh update on Alisson Becker (muscle), he’s presumably out.
“Tuesday, I don’t expect him. He’s not training with the team yet. But he’s working very hard on his recovery, so we hope to have him back in the near future. But he doesn’t train with the team yet, so he will not be performing [on] Tuesday.” – Arne Slot on Alisson, speaking after Saturday’s 2-0 win over Fulham
Wataru Endo (foot), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring), Conor Bradley (knee) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) remain on the sidelines, too.
Away from injuries, Slot discussed Rio Ngumoha’s recent impact and particularly whether he believes the youngster can handle matches of this significance.
“Yeah, I think he can. First of all, because of personality. He doesn’t get distracted that soon. I think everyone who knows his history a bit more, there’s a lot of expectation around him for many years already and he’s always been able to focus on football, to become better, to become stronger, to become ready at 16 years of age to score your first goals, 17 years of age and already had multiple starts for the first team of Liverpool. That’s one thing.
“And second of all, because of his quality. He shows that he’s able at the highest level – which is Champions League but Premier League definitely is this as well – to be able to take one-v-ones on and make it difficult for the defenders he’s facing. I think he’s done a very good job in managing what comes to him now. But then it’s also a good thing to have so many experienced players around you, which he has in the dressing room.” – Arne Slot on Rio Ngumoha