FPL notes: Alisson injury latest, Ekitike unused, Salah + Rio bright

Liverpool and Fulham players will likely be surplus to the requirements of many FPL managers in Gameweek 33, as neither side ‘doubles’.

They both have tricky fixtures, too, away at Everton and Brentford.

Nevertheless, they both could play a part in our thoughts beyond that, especially with a sentimental farewell or two scheduled for Anfield in Gameweek 38.

Here’s what we saw and heard on Merseyside on Saturday.

RIO + SALAH NET AS LIVERPOOL’S MOJO – IF ONLY BRIEFLY – RETURNS

Where’s this performance been hiding? Liverpool were actually pretty good in the first hour of Saturday’s game, producing some nice, free-flowing stuff and playing with an energy and intensity we’ve not seen much of recently.

Perhaps the freshening up of the attack helped. Slot changed four of his front six, bringing in Rio Ngumoha (£4.3m), Mohamed Salah (£14.0m), Curtis Jones (£5.4m) and Cody Gakpo (£7.3m).

And it was Rio and Salah who produced the match-winning moments, with superb curling goals. The wingers are at opposite ends of their Liverpool careers, the former a raw talent with bags of potential and the latter a once-great fading force.

Salah is a shadow of his former self but, now and again (like Galatasaray at home), there are still tantalising, fleeting glimpses of his greatness. Saturday’s goal was a strike he’s scored time and time again over the years. It was one of a game-high five shots he had.



Above: Players involved at Anfield on Saturday sorted by xGI

He may now be too unreliable (both in terms of minutes and returns) as a medium-term premium FPL pick, but that Gameweek 38 farewell punt remains tempting.

As for Rio, we’re not yet anywhere near the point of him being a trustworthy FPL selection. But Arne Slot, so cautious with the teenage winger for much of 2025/26, is now noticeably speaking about him in more positive terms.

“Not only the long future, also the near future. I think I’ve said a few weeks, maybe months ago, one or two months ago, that his playing time would increase because he got stronger and stronger, showed more and more when he came in, but also in training sessions, that it wasn’t only a nice trick, but there was more and more end product to what he did. There was more and more power to what he did, which is needed if you play against the best defenders in the world. And I don’t think anyone is surprised that at this moment of time he scored his first goal [at Anfield]. “He has such a special quality which you don’t see a lot in football anymore: dominating the one-v-one situation. And that’s exactly what he did when he scored his goal, making the ball free by twisting and turning and then hitting it in like a Mo Salah finish, I would say. It’s something I’m not surprised to see because in training sessions during the last month, we saw more and more that he got more and more power to hit the ball as powerfully as he did today. And yeah, that’s why he has now three starts in the last seven or eight games, I think. “Yeah, I think he’s ready [to start against PSG]. Now the question, of course, is: can he do this two days later again? That’s another question. But would he be able to play and perform at that level? Yeah. I play him because I see him as one of the players we are having. It’s not like he’s less or in the beginning of the season, he was a young player getting some experience with the first team. But now he’s just someone I can pick for any game. So, also the one on Tuesday. “But I think in general, that’s not to say about Tuesday, but in general, expecting from a 17-year-old that he can play three games in six days, you could question if that’s realistic, especially for the ones that have been there in Paris and saw that intensity. That’s almost for every player too much, as you noticed today in my line-up, that I was aware of how intense two days ago was and how intense two days from today will be again.” – Arne Slot on Rio Ngumoha

Another name to consider when attempting to second-guess Slot’s selections in the run-in.

MORE MINUTES FOR ISAK AS EKITIKE UNUSED

After a cameo in Paris, Alexander Isak (£10.3m) got more minutes in the tank on Saturday.

The Swedish striker came on for Rio midway through the second half, although by that point, Fulham were aggressively chasing the game and Liverpool’s early zeal had given way to either fatigue or Slot-ball.

Hugo Ekitike (£9.2m), meanwhile, remained unused.

Isak’s recovery only adds to the uncertainty around Ekitike. There was even another attacker, Gakpo, up top against the Cottagers.

Sure, Liverpool assets could re-emerge onto Fantasy radars in Gameweek 34, especially for those Free Hitting. But could we be sure of an Ekitike start? There’d be nothing to go off in terms of previous midweek minutes, as the Reds are fixture-less ahead of that Blank Gameweek. Isak might also be ready to start then, a fortnight on from now.

Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.2m), who banked DefCon points for the fourth straight game on Saturday, is probably the only surefire starter of the front five, with maybe Florian Wirtz (£8.3m) and Salah next in line in terms of xMins.

ALISSON INJURY LATEST

Might we see Alisson (£5.4m) back by Gameweek 34? He’s not ready for a return on Tuesday but he doesn’t sound too far away. One to monitor, if you punted on Giorgi Mamardashvili (£4.1m).

“Tuesday, I don’t expect him. He’s not training with the team yet. But he’s working very hard on his recovery, so we hope to have him back in the near future. But he doesn’t train with the team yet, so he will not be performing [on] Tuesday.” – Arne Slot on Alisson

Meanwhile, Liverpool may have lost another player to injury in the form of Jones, who came off at half-time.

“He felt a little bit his groin. It wasn’t the moment – he felt it already for a few minutes. So, let’s hope for the best but I would be surprised if a player who comes off that he’s available for Tuesday.” – Arne Slot on Curtis Jones

FULHAM TOO SLOW OUT OF THE BLOCKS

“The game [was] decided in five minutes and, in my opinion, decided in that first half, where our approach was not aggressive enough on and off the ball. We gave Liverpool the chance to build up their attack too easy in some moments, not with the right aggressiveness of the ball.” – Marco Silva

This could be seen as a missed opportunity for Fulham. Liverpool were there for the taking after bruising recent cup defeats, but the Cottagers didn’t match their hosts’ energy before the break.

There was a bit more positivity after half-time. Marco Silva’s side, in fact, has had more shots (19) than any other team in Gameweek 32 so far.

Rodrigo Muniz (£5.3m), again given the nod over Raul Jimenez (£6.2m), and substitute Emile Smith Rowe (£5.6m) had massive chances to reduce the arrears, failing with a set-piece header and a shot from 10 yards.

Mamardashvili and a DefCon-collecting Virgil van Dijk (£6.3m) were beneficiaries of that profligacy, each leaving with nine points.

Harry Wilson (£6.1m) had earlier curled narrowly over but was quieter than usual, and was even taken off after 80 minutes with a result potentially still salvageable.

Many of us will be watching Fulham keenly again in Gameweek 33 before deciding on their appeal (one-week only or otherwise) for the big Blank Gameweek 34.