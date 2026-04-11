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FPL Gameweek 32: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + DefCon

11 April 2026 91 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Our Scoreboard rounds up the Fantasy numbers from Saturday’s four Gameweek 32 matches.

The goals, assists, bonus and defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points summaries are from LiveFPL.

Meanwhile, you’ll also find the leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data, which comes from our Members Area.

GAMEWEEK 32: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS, DEFCON + PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

Gameweek 32 DefCon

GAMEWEEK 32: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click the result of each fixture to be taken to the relevant match page:

Liverpool2 – 0Fulham
Burnley0 – 2Brighton and Hove Albion
Brentford2 – 2Everton
Arsenal1 – 2Bournemouth
91 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. JBG
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    I'm not sure, but I think this long break killed any excitement or joy I had left for this game(at least this season). I'm on a huge rank rise atm and having a good GW, with C to left to play, have an OK plan for the remaining GWs. But I just don't feel any joy for this GW, despite being a very good round, personally, atm. I don't know. No excitement or joy, feels weird. Just felt like venting a bit.

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    1. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Same, the long break pretty much made me lose all interest, not even bothered about it anymore

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    2. Dank Squid
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Venting is important, when needed.

      I had the strangest feeling yesterday, about an hour after the deadline. I've now spent 10 years playing this game, reached some goals/ORs, enjoyed the ups and downs. Suddenly I started questioning it/something - not the game itself, because FPL is great, but... can't really explain the feeling, but "feels weird" comes close enough.

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    3. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      I've managed to retain joy by selling all my Chelsea Arsenal and Liverpool players.

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      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Understandable hehe

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      2. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        I focus on other things, like mine dream the other night were a uniformed Charlotte Rampling gave me snacks in exchange for party favours!

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        1. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          10 mins ago

          I watched a film the other night featuring Charlotte Rampling in uniform - well more a habit than a uniform. She’d have given you nightmares, as well as the plague. 😆

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    4. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      The game is nowhere near as rewarding as it used to be, it used to have a cult following which added to the experience.
      Nowadays, content creators may be making money from it but their popularity is ironically killing the game itself. I expect numbers to eventually die out unfortunately.
      The game needs to go back it’s roots, whether it will remains to be seen, probably unlikely in this day and age.

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      1. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        I genuinely couldn’t stop laughing when I looked at my ML and the amount of people with triple Brighton on WC was a joke.

        You just know without social media and Content Creators maybe one or 2 max may have chosen a Brighton player, everyone has just become sheep.
        I take solace in the fact I play the game my way and will always do that, even if it doesn’t perform as well as the sheep.

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        1. jacob1989
          • 4 Years
          28 mins ago

          A break is good sometimes. There were wc qualifiers and cl qf happening. Plus if u have interest in other sports like cricket or tennis or nba, u wouldn't mind a break

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  2. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Repost on new article.

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    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Thoughts please? 4 FTs

      Raya Dub
      Gabriel Timber Virgil Andersen Hill
      Bruno Semenyo Tavenier MGW Anderson
      Ekitike Thiago JP

      A. Timber, Virgil, MGW & Ekitike to O'Reilly, Senesi, Palmer & Haaland for free
      B. FH33, retain team for 34.

      Thanks peeps

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      1. JohnnyB10
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        I’d still FH that!

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        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Cheers man

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    2. TheFridge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      would free hit. you're giving up too much rank if you don't, and frankly, when are you going to find a better week than this one to do so?

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      1. JohnnyB10
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        This!

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  3. JohnnyB10
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Those who used WC this week and still have TC left, will you use it next week or stick to BB?

    I have Gab, Bruno, Bowen and Mbeumo, 2 FT with Darlow on the bench and could bring Tavernier/Pedro for Bowen and Mbeumo, but not sure with all this title race, TC on the robot could pay off! Will see how tomorrow’s derby goes by. BB is still the play I guess.

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    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Perhaps BB to not lose ground on other Babers

      TC Haaland in DGW36 surely the better move for him given fixtures

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      1. JohnnyB10
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Yeah and since many used it on Gab before, it sure is the best play. Plus those games could be really huge given the title race.

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    2. Sailboats
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      The point of WC this week is to BB 33. TC Haaland gw 36 for me.

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      1. JohnnyB10
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Yes, that was the whole story, just curious to see if there are any punters 🙂 Cheers!

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  4. threeputt
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    How many dgwers do you plan to have in this gw34 (assuming bb)

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    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      All minus Bruno and Gab

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      1. JohnnyB10
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Same here! 13 and a BB!

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    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      33?

      8 or 9 only if I don't FH

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    3. Sailboats
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      12 for dgw 33

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  5. Tinmen
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Anyone brave enough to show their free hit team

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    1. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Sure,

      Verbruggen
      Hill Senesi Van Hecke
      Enzo Palmer Semenyo Cherki
      Kroupi Jr Haaland João Pedro

      Martinez Kadioglu Munoz Salah

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      1. JohnnyB10
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Nice one! I’d go with Truffert instead of Senesi, I think he has been a bit overlooked recently.

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        1. _Greg
          • 16 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Fair but defcons...

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          1. JohnnyB10
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 2 mins ago

            He gets defcons as well, and Senesi has slowed down a bit lately. One left back and one centre back might be better, but it’s a toss up for sure.

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            1. Scapegoat Salah
              • 9 Years
              2 hours ago

              What helps that is Senesi is missing about 5 defcons today! Hope they fix by the end of the gameweek

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  6. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Do people prefer wildcard or free hit in 33? Will Bench boost in 36

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    1. SalahFingers
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I'm using my bench boost in 33, and to fix my team, I'll free hit in 34.

      Wildcard for later if any good time comes up.

      I think it depends what state your team is in right now to know which of those is best in GW33.

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      1. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Current team this week (had a blinding day)

        Dubravka
        VVD / Munoz / Gabriel
        Fernandes / KDH / Rogers / Gordon
        Haaland / Bowen / Thiago

        Sanchez / Wilson / mukiele / hill

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  7. FCSB
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    How did Mitoma look?

    Reckon he comes back in for the DGW ?

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    1. chilli con kone
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Posted a similar Q below. I punted but regret it

      You’re obviously monitoring so must be something there

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      1. FCSB
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Yeah I have Gross fomo now, but we’ll just have to hope Mitoma gets his place back in the starting lineup

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        1. Scapegoat Salah
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Why he only got a jammy assist

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  8. SalahFingers
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    There's like 0% chance Rodon will play the double gameweek isn't there?

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Out till May

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  9. Dank Squid
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Original GW 32 team, including the Diouf and Bowen transfers, currently has +22 points compared to my WC team.

    Bowen, again. Learn, unlearn, never-ending cycle.

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      There will be a lot of Thiago sellers out there, including me!

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      1. Dank Squid
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Three goals vs Everton yesteryear, now only two - regression, he lost it, easy sell

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  10. Gudjohnsen
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Bajetic, Ekitike to Tavernier, DCL?

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    1. JohnnyB10
      • 1 Year
      42 mins ago

      DCL yes, but still not sure for who to sell Mbeumo for, was keen on Tavernier but might bring Scott or Enzo or even someone else.

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      1. jacob1989
        • 4 Years
        24 mins ago

        Scott or tavernier even i am confused.. is tav on pens? Dont follow much bmouth games

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        1. JohnnyB10
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          Evanilson is on pens I guess, but between Scott and Tav, I don’t have a clue either! Might get Evanilson and Enzo ( have Palmer ).

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  11. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Planned to sell 2 of these next week, of course 3 of them score so what to do now?

    Thiago
    El Kroupi
    KDH
    Wilson
    Gordon

    Haaland & Semenyo coming in

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    1. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      If Gordon scores tomorrow then I really don’t know what to do

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      1. Dank Squid
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Kroupi is the trickiest one. 16, 80, 17, 85 minutes in the last four. Goals in the last two, so maybe he'll keep the spot now? Still, there's uncertainty compared to the others.

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        1. Scapegoat Salah
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Yeah he’ll start for sure, might actually forgo Haaland and get Salah!

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  12. chilli con kone
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Anybody know what the situation is with Mitoma? I thought would come back in

    Got to decide now whether to sell before the double and waste a transfer

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    1. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      He came on

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  13. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Another potentially good gw ruined by Thiago

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    1. JohnnyB10
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      This, he was very fortunate indeed!

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    2. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Rightly punished the sellers esp on WC

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      1. JohnnyB10
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        True!

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    3. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      40 mins ago

      There was no reason to sell him now. He got hattie away, and only imbéciles didn't know that.

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        38 mins ago

        No need to be offended by anyone. If a player is able to score a hattie in away game, brace at home isn't unpredictable.

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      2. Aster
        • 5 Years
        34 mins ago

        If only you could make the link between the hattie away and the present match, or what kind of guarantee it provides for the same outcome, that would be most appreciated.

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        1. Aster
          • 5 Years
          33 mins ago

          I mean, certainly no one could have predicted a penalty.

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          1. Baps Hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Only pen takers get to take pens. And it has been studied, that some teams actually are so called bogey teams to some others. Spurs at least used to be vs MCI for example.

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  14. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Wilson gtfo of my team

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    1. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      He looked threatening and good today, bizarre they took him off really

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        48 mins ago

        I tjink the match was lost at that point. Not sure though.

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        1. Scapegoat Salah
          • 9 Years
          35 mins ago

          Nah only 2 goals

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          1. Baps Hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            5 mins ago

            I did watch the game. It was over at that point.

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            1. Scapegoat Salah
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              Could have easily sneaked a goal and then be in chance of drawing it

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  15. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    On FH for 33..
    Chasing in ML..
    Who gets the final midfield spot..

    A) Hinshelwood
    B) Bruno F

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    1. JohnnyB10
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Gross or Bruno

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    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not Bruno if chasing, everyone has him

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  16. jacob1989
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Rice, h wilson and dalot out for palmer, a scott and Hill for -4?
    Will bench boost. Yes or no?

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  17. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    1 hour ago

    Just saw that they gave Ayari assist for some ghost touch lol?

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  18. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    51 mins ago

    h2h is 8 the same ,so 3 a side this gw,zzzzzzzzz

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  19. Baps Hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    49 mins ago

    Playing FPL, drinking beer and trying to play chess after that isn't a good combination.

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  20. I have no Wirtz
      45 mins ago

      Ekitike spelled backwards is still the same.

      0 points on my benchboost.

      ekitikE

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        I sold him for Haaland. Today Slot wanted to play his B-team snd show how bad Salah is. He failed Big time.

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    • Aster
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      Hey, guys, is it too much to ask to stop whining about "triple Brighton" and people who have multiple Brighton players?

      Verbrungen is in 5th place among goalkeepers for points, and he is the least expensive in top 10 on that list. Van Hecke is near the top 10 defenders for points and he can score goals.

      Brighton had Burnley, they have DGW and Leeds and Wolves until the end of season. On top of that, they have won 5 of their last six games.

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        40 mins ago

        Probably YES 😉

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      2. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        32 mins ago

        Brighton would forever be a team nobody would realistically look at if it weren’t for content creators and social media alike.
        They are forgotten team when it comes to fpl, they’re meh.

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        1. Aster
          • 5 Years
          21 mins ago

          If no one would look at Brighton players with all that I have mentioned, they would be idiotic.

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          1. Scapegoat Salah
            • 9 Years
            15 mins ago

            Maybe a defender yeah but tripling up over the likes of proven mid scoring midfielders like Wilson, Tavernier and Gabriel etc is just crazy imo

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    • Paganoi
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      3FT
      Sanchez | Dubravka
      VVD | Gabriel | Hill | Cash | Dalot
      Semenyo | Bruno | Wilson | Rogers | Mbeumo
      Haaland | Thiago | Bowen

      How do these moves look for the double? Any other suggestions?
      Dalot > O'Reilly
      Mbeumo > Tavernier
      Bowen or Thiago > DCL

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      1. Paganoi
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Hmmm. On second thought, I'm tempted to FH because it looks like I can field 9 in 34 as things stand.

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    • The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      Trying to have a FH team to hopefully have a chance of matching the BB crew in my ML, who have gone heavy on Brighton defence, have DCL and Pedro up front

      Thoughts? Is it a bit too much chasing this week's points?

      Verbruggen
      2 x Leeds defenders
      Truffert
      O'Reilly
      Weiffer
      Semenyo
      Palmer
      Haaland
      Kroupi
      Welbeck

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    • Pompel
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      Too much point chasing imho. I’d choose JPedro over Kroupi, and Tavernier over Weiffer

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      1. Pompel
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        *fail reply The-red1

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    • Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Can't remember a worse player than Thiago scoring this many goals in the PL. Every time I watch Brentford he's pure trash but he's scored 21 goals. Absolutely insane overrealization on ability.

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      1. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        He’s just a very good poacher, which is his job

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        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          No he's just insanely lucky. Ball falls to his feet constantly or the defender slips to give him a free 1 on 1, plus an unsustainable amount of penalties.

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