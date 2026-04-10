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What is the best Free Hit team for FPL Double Gameweek 33?

10 April 2026 29 comments
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Six clubs play twice in Double Gameweek 33 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), which will prompt a decent chunk of managers to use their Free Hit chip.

While there’s still plenty of Gameweek 32 (and European) action that could shape a Free Hit side before the next deadline, we thought we’d take an early look at a draft and some possible alternatives.

GAMEWEEK 33 FREE HIT DRAFT

What is the best Free Hit team for FPL Double Gameweek 33?

This starting XI has at least one representative from each of the half-dozen doublers, except for Burnley. The Clarets’ lack of form heavily reduces the appeal of their players.

Bruno Fernandes (£10.3m), the sole single Gameweek player here, keeps his place due to some recent stellar performances. Three double-digit FPL points hauls in his last four outings (and five in eight) are hard to look past, as are his league-leading assists (17).

The Portuguese is on eight goals too, and he’s well capable of bagging defensive contribution (DefCon) points against a Chelsea side who are desperate to get their top-five push back on track, but remain worryingly leaky at the back.

Defence

Between the sticks is Leeds United’s Karl Darlow (£3.9m), hosting bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers and visiting a Bournemouth outfit that has recently been struggling to find the back of the net from open play.

Darlow, meanwhile, secured successive shut-outs before the international break and conceded just once against Manchester City in Gameweek 28.

Speaking of which, Nico O’Reilly (£5.0m) is in fine form as he aims to lock down a spot in England’s World Cup starting XI. A brace in the EFL Cup final victory over Arsenal was further evidence of the attacking threat he’s increasingly bringing to the table, especially when shifting into midfield. He then registered two assists in the FA Cup quarter-final versus Liverpool.

Facing a Gunners side out for revenge is far from the most appealing fixture to begin the double, but then comes Burnley.

Over at Brighton and Hove Albion, Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.5m) has started every match that he’s been available for. The Dutchman probably has the highest ceiling of their defenders, which, as a unit, has conceded zero or one goals in all but one of their last 12 league fixtures

He also brings a bit of attacking threat and has a good DefCon record. First up in their double is a trip to Tottenham Hotspur, who have the Premier League’s worst home record, before welcoming Chelsea to the south coast. Brighton won the reverse meeting in Gameweek 6.

Speaking of DefCon, Marcos Senesi (£5.1m) will require little introduction to most FPL managers this term. The Bournemouth centre-back boasts a league-high tally of such actions among defenders, and the highest success rate in the metric of all players (73.3%), on top of four assists.

The Cherries have tightened up at the back recently, registering a few clean sheets with hope for more against Newcastle United and low-scoring travellers Leeds. There’s certainly an argument for doubling on the Bournemouth backline, rather than opting for van Hecke.

Attack

Sticking with Andoni Iraola’s group, Marcus Tavernier (£5.4m) leads his teammates in several attacking metrics, and his role in set-pieces is a plus, earning him a nod for this eye-catching double-header.

Joining him and Fernandes in the middle of the park are Cole Palmer (£10.6m) and Antoine Semenyo (£8.2m). The latter has superb underlying stats, while delivering five goals and an assist since joining Man City, lasting 90 minutes in all but two occasions. He grabbed one of each in the cup win over Liverpool.

As for Palmer, Chelsea’s penalty-taking premium midfielder has worked his way back to fitness and, before successive pre-international break blanks, had registered seven attacking returns in as many league starts. If the Blues are to nab a Champions League finish, they’ll need their talisman to turn up.

The same is true of Joao Pedro (£7.8m), of course, whose eight Premier League goals since Liam Rosenior took charge have helped him become the division’s fourth-highest scorer.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.6m) has just one goal in nine league games. However, he converted a penalty both in regular time and in the shootout when Leeds beat West Ham United in their quarter-final. A notoriously streaky player, he has plenty of motivation to now embark on another prolific run, knowing he can make Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad.

Finally, Golden Boot leader Erling Haaland (£14.4m) found himself in a quiet spell before the break as well, but then exploded back into life with an FA Cup quarter-final hat-trick.

Coupled with what has recently appeared to be a return to lone striker duties, the big Norwegian could now be perfectly poised to help Man City push for another league title, should they beat Arsenal at home and batter Burnley. He scored past the Gunners in September, following this with 16 points against the Clarets.

WHO ARE THE ALTERNATIVES?

Aside from any non-Fernandes single Gameweek players you might choose to punt on, a few viable alternatives emerge from Double Gameweek teams.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

FPL notes: Welbeck praise, Hinshelwood advanced + Sels returns 2

For instance, Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m) has two clean sheets from five Brighton matches and can be picked instead of Darlow if you prefer the Europe-chasing Seagulls. You’d then face the decision of whether to double up on Brighton’s backline alongside van Hecke, while Ferdi Kadioglu (£4.4m) is around for a triple-up. 

If you don’t max out your Brighton allowance in defence, Danny Welbeck (£6.2m) is an alternative to Calvert-Lewin up front. He’s found the net four times in four starts and now faces the two clubs that have the longest clean sheet droughts. Yet there are fears that the 35-year-old striker won’t start both of these.

More nailed-on, perhaps, is Pascal Gross (£5.5m). The creative midfielder has two recent FPL assists, creating 21 chances since his return to the club in January, plus a goal and two DefCon rewards.

Wide men Kaoru Mitoma (£6.1m) and Yankuba Minteh (£5.5m) have comparatively uncertain game time, but Jack Hinshelwood (£5.1m) offers appeal as a low-owned differential pick for the run-in. Perhaps this weekend’s match against Burnley will firm up a stand-out Brighton midfielder, with no one really leaping out at present.

LEEDS UNITED

FPL notes: Will Stach + Rodon make Double Gameweek 33?

Anton Stach (£4.8m) and Joe Rodon (£3.9m) would have been worth considering, but Daniel Farke more or less confirmed that they’ll miss Double Gameweek 33 after picking up ankle injuries.

Alternatives to the Welshman include Jaka Bijol (£3.9m) and Pascal Struijk (£4.3m), if you wanted to swap Darlow and van Hecke for Verbruggen and a Leeds defender.

Bijol has a 50% DefCon success rate in matches he has started, although there will always be some lingering uncertainty over whether the Slovenian makes Farke’s XI each week. He was also struggling with a knock before Gameweek 32. One to watch out for on Monday night.

BOURNEMOUTH

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 30 3

Ever since nailing down a spot in the first XI, James Hill (£4.2m) has become a cut-price alternative to Senesi. With a strong DefCon record himself, the Englishman remains a solid option if budget is an issue -or even if you opt for a double-up with the more expensive Cherries centre-half.

Alex Scott (£5.0m), now pretty much nailed in the Bournemouth midfield, is an interesting shout. He’s third among midfielders for defensive contributions (at a success rate of 63.6%) since Gameweek 21, when his series of 90-minute appearances started.

MANCHESTER CITY

FPL notes: Foden + Cherki shine in another Haaland blank 2

Haaland, O’Reilly and Semenyo will almost certainly be the most popular Man City triple-up, but the team is full of talent. The problem is picking high upside alternatives that are likely to start both matches in a double.

Rayan Cherki (£6.3m) is a creative and slightly cheaper – but less nailed-on – alternative to the more direct Semenyo, while right-back Mateus Nunes’ (£5.3m) tally of eight attacking returns is actually one more than that of O’Reilly.

CHELSEA

FPL notes: Salah up top, Enzo 10, Sanchez boost + Palmer injury 7

Rosenior’s men have struggled to keep a clean sheet since 2026 began, and their two best defenders – Trevoh Chalobah (£5.4m) and Reece James (£5.6m) – are both injured.

Moises Caicedo (£5.7m) is far less attacking than he was earlier on, and Enzo Fernandez (£6.5m) has recently been out of the squad for disciplinary reasons.

It’s therefore probably only worth considering Palmer and Pedro for a Double Gameweek 33 Free Hit.

BURNLEY

FPL notes: Why King + O'Brien were subs, Paqueta ban + Dubravka defended 2

Lastly, there’s not much left to say about Burnley, who are destined for the drop with just one win in their last 22 league games.

You’d struggle to make a convincing argument for selecting any of their players over those mentioned elsewhere. Even the budget-friendly Martin Dubravka (£4.0m) is upstaged by Darlow, whose fixtures and form are both superior.

FPL Scoop London-based freelance journalist and editor, frequently with The i Paper, The Standard, Fantasy Football Scout, and BBC Sport. Follow them on Twitter

29 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Good luck Artemis 2

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  2. #1 Salah Hater
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Hope Dani Dyer gives our boy the night of his life tonight

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  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Hats off to the Deputy Editor for saying to captain Bowen this gameweek:

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/04/03/differential-captains-for-the-final-seven-gameweeks

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    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      41 mins ago

      Did you do it?

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        😥

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  4. Zenith UK
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    I'M FOREVER BLOWING BUBBLES! PRETTY BUBBLES IN THE AIR!

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    1. Zenith UK
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Not a single West Ham player in my team! lol 😀

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      1. JohnnyB10
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Common you gotta get one! My twin bro has Taty, me Bowen, that’s the way you do it

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  5. SalahFingers
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Thiago + Virgil -> Van Hecke + Haaland

    Pretty no brainer right?

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  6. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Seeing that 4-0 win for West Ham, checking the score and seeing Bowen got 0 goals.. another kick in the teeth from this luck based game

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    1. El Presidente
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Well he got 3 assists though... can't complain

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    2. I have no Wirtz
        21 mins ago

        as an OOP at least Bowen got the fair 3 points for each of his 3 assists that he deserves as a midfielder. But he did miss the 1 point for the clean sheet.

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        1. JohnnyB10
          • 1 Year
          just now

          This

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    3. El Presidente
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Congrats to all the Mavropanos owners....

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        25 mins ago

        Scout picks had him.

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      2. I have no Wirtz
          just now

          Is 0.2% ownership correct?

          Don’t forget all the Bowen punters. A lot more of those, and they got their reward.

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      3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Just looking at non wildcard and free hit teams

        Dango, Thiago, wilson, Gordon, Bowen all have good fixtures. Guessing most will activate a chip but there is a temptation to go into the gw without using a chip. Although downside is when do you play the wildcard or free hit if not in a dew

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        1. Jebiga
          • 14 Years
          just now

          I took Bowen and didn't played wc, because didn't want to ruin gw32.
          And everyone have 5 Chelsea, City. I hope it will nto be 5-5 game 🙂

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      4. Rwilliams90
        • 14 Years
        50 mins ago

        All the teams below me in my mini leagues have basically the same team as me on wildcard. Season is essentially over.

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        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          While normally I'd peddle the spoonfeeding CC narrative, the fact is there is a real lack of quality options in the game this season and the budget has completely gone out the window. Hopefully next season will be different.

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      5. Udogie-style
        • 2 Years
        50 mins ago

        Is Enzo back for GW33? Thinking of going for him over Palmer...

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        1. #1 Salah Hater
          • 1 Year
          41 mins ago

          Should be. But he's playing OOP and not being utilized correctly

          He was playing far better (as were Chelsea) without a certain penalty taker being forced into the XI.

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          1. Udogie-style
            • 2 Years
            5 mins ago

            Cheers. Will probably stick to Palmer then!

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        2. NZREDS
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Yeah he’s back

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      6. Jebiga
        • 14 Years
        29 mins ago

        Did e wildcards and took Bowen this gw. Should I expect now Chelsea - city 10-10 result?

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      7. Babit1967
        • 9 Years
        24 mins ago

        That scouts freehit team mirrors my own although I’ve stolen the Gross pick as I couldn’t think on my fifth midfielder, but is anyone else tempted to bench Bruno or is it a stupid move - just thinking away to Chelsea he might not get as much points as normal.

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        1. Jebiga
          • 14 Years
          just now

          I will dump Bruno on FH

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      8. Rico123
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        Was going to do Bowen to DCL for the double as a free transfer (wildcarded this week and kept Bowen, will BB next week), but after today not sure if just keeping Bowen is the better play

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      9. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Look at this: https://x.com/OfficialFPL/status/2042727114399424655

        In terms of FPL points, Wolves are paying out.

        Need to be tripled up on Leeds and need to get the right 3.

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        1. I have no Wirtz
            just now

            But Wolves are not always easy targets. Liverpool, the current champions, got beaten 2-1 when they visited recently in gw29.

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