FPL notes: Why Isak didn’t play + Haaland back in the groove

Summed up by different outcomes from the penalty spot, Erling Haaland (£14.4m) and Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) had contrasting afternoons, as Manchester City thumped Liverpool 4-0.

The Norwegian’s hat-trick secured an eighth successive FA Cup semi-final for Pep Guardiola’s side.

We’ve already looked at the Double Gameweek 33/Blank Gameweek 34 implications from this tie. Here, we concentrate on some other Fantasy Premier League (FPL) takeaways from the Etihad Stadium.

MANCHESTER CITY 4-0 LIVERPOOL

Goals : Haaland x3 (including penalty), Semenyo

: Haaland x3 (including penalty), Semenyo Assists: O’Reilly x2, Semenyo, Cherki

O’Reilly x2, Semenyo, Cherki Man City XI : Trafford; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Rodri (Nico 62), Bernardo; Semenyo (Foden 71), Cherki (Reijnders 71), Doku (Savinho 62); Haaland (Marmoush 77)

: Trafford; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Rodri (Nico 62), Bernardo; Semenyo (Foden 71), Cherki (Reijnders 71), Doku (Savinho 62); Haaland (Marmoush 77) Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili; Gomez (Frimpong 62), Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch (Mac Allister 67), Jones; Szoboszlai, Wirtz (Ngumoha 68); Salah (Chiesa 77), Ekitike (Gakpo 68)

PUT FAITH IN HAALAND?

During Saturday’s win, all goals came between the 39th and 57th minutes. The outcome could’ve been very different had Salah not taken an uncharacteristic extra touch for his 15th-minute chance. Abdukodir Khusanov (£5.4m) was therefore able to block it.

This allowed fellow FPL premium Haaland to take over, bagging his 12th hat-trick for the Citizens.

Considering his previous 20 appearances (in all competitions) brought in a mere five goals and three assists, it was overdue.

Furthermore, only one of his last 12 league games exceeded six points, causing millions of sales and seven price drops. Will this performance, combined with Double Gameweek 33, increase the trust in Haaland again?

Lateriser discusses Guardiola’s recent tactical tweak – out with the ‘two up top’ approach, in with Haaland as the main man – in this article, which seems to bode well for the Norwegian.

SEMENYO + O’REILLY SHINE

The most-sold individual heading into Blank Gameweek 31 was teammate Antoine Semenyo (£8.2m). Expect managers to quickly flood back to him, having twice taken advantage of Rayan Cherki‘s (£6.3m) flair in this match.

FPL’s leading midfielder for goals (15), attempts on target (36) and box shots (51) crossed for Haaland’s glancing header into the far corner and then, in the 50th minute, met Cherki’s through ball and dinked over Giorgi Marmardashvili (£4.1m).

As for defender Nico O’Reilly (£5.0m), he scored twice in the EFL Cup final and set up a couple here, emphasising how big a player he’s turning into.

Even when listed as a left-back, as he was here, the youngster is always seen high up the pitch. Fouled by Virgil van Dijk (£6.3m) for the penalty, he later squared the ball to Haaland for goal number four. Clean sheets came in both matches, too.

UPDATE ON ISAK

The other spot kick was awarded for a clumsy challenge on Hugo Ekitike (£9.3m). But Salah squandered his chance for a consolation when James Trafford (£4.5m) saved it.

Soon after that, both sides made substitutions to preserve their key attackers – Salah, Ekitike, Haaland, Semenyo and Florian Wirtz (£8.3m).

A heavy defeat like this naturally increases speculation over Arne Slot’s future. At least Alexander Isak (£10.3m) is nearly ready to be reintroduced, having come close to featuring on Saturday.

“We came to the conclusion that it was better for him to have a few more sessions than only one or two and then immediately jump into a game like this where, if you bring him in, there might be extra-time. “The situation is now that I hope – again I hope – that he will be available for Wednesday, but today came too early for him.” – Arne Slot on Alexander Isak’s absence

This might be enough to convince Ekitike’s owners to sell, especially if they’re currently using a Wildcard.

The Fulham match sits between two Champions League legs versus Paris Saint-Germain and, considering the Frenchman hobbled off early in Gameweek 31, Isak’s presence probably ensures his minutes will be carefully managed.