Scout Notes

FPL notes: Why Isak didn’t play + Haaland back in the groove

6 April 2026 16 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Summed up by different outcomes from the penalty spot, Erling Haaland (£14.4m) and Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) had contrasting afternoons, as Manchester City thumped Liverpool 4-0.

The Norwegian’s hat-trick secured an eighth successive FA Cup semi-final for Pep Guardiola’s side.

We’ve already looked at the Double Gameweek 33/Blank Gameweek 34 implications from this tie. Here, we concentrate on some other Fantasy Premier League (FPL) takeaways from the Etihad Stadium.

MANCHESTER CITY 4-0 LIVERPOOL

  • Goals: Haaland x3 (including penalty), Semenyo
  • Assists: O’Reilly x2, Semenyo, Cherki
  • Man City XITrafford; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Rodri (Nico 62), Bernardo; Semenyo (Foden 71), Cherki (Reijnders 71), Doku (Savinho 62); Haaland (Marmoush 77)
  • Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili; Gomez (Frimpong 62), Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch (Mac Allister 67), Jones; Szoboszlai, Wirtz (Ngumoha 68); Salah (Chiesa 77), Ekitike (Gakpo 68)

PUT FAITH IN HAALAND?

During Saturday’s win, all goals came between the 39th and 57th minutes. The outcome could’ve been very different had Salah not taken an uncharacteristic extra touch for his 15th-minute chance. Abdukodir Khusanov (£5.4m) was therefore able to block it.

This allowed fellow FPL premium Haaland to take over, bagging his 12th hat-trick for the Citizens.

Considering his previous 20 appearances (in all competitions) brought in a mere five goals and three assists, it was overdue.

Furthermore, only one of his last 12 league games exceeded six points, causing millions of sales and seven price drops. Will this performance, combined with Double Gameweek 33, increase the trust in Haaland again?

Lateriser discusses Guardiola’s recent tactical tweak – out with the ‘two up top’ approach, in with Haaland as the main man – in this article, which seems to bode well for the Norwegian.

SEMENYO + O’REILLY SHINE

FPL notes: Is Haaland hurt? Guardiola on his half-time removal 3

The most-sold individual heading into Blank Gameweek 31 was teammate Antoine Semenyo (£8.2m). Expect managers to quickly flood back to him, having twice taken advantage of Rayan Cherki‘s (£6.3m) flair in this match.

FPL’s leading midfielder for goals (15), attempts on target (36) and box shots (51) crossed for Haaland’s glancing header into the far corner and then, in the 50th minute, met Cherki’s through ball and dinked over Giorgi Marmardashvili (£4.1m).

As for defender Nico O’Reilly (£5.0m), he scored twice in the EFL Cup final and set up a couple here, emphasising how big a player he’s turning into.

Even when listed as a left-back, as he was here, the youngster is always seen high up the pitch. Fouled by Virgil van Dijk (£6.3m) for the penalty, he later squared the ball to Haaland for goal number four. Clean sheets came in both matches, too.

UPDATE ON ISAK

FPL notes: Isak injury, Szoboszlai ban + Ekitike in demand 6

The other spot kick was awarded for a clumsy challenge on Hugo Ekitike (£9.3m). But Salah squandered his chance for a consolation when James Trafford (£4.5m) saved it.

Soon after that, both sides made substitutions to preserve their key attackers – Salah, Ekitike, Haaland, Semenyo and Florian Wirtz (£8.3m).

A heavy defeat like this naturally increases speculation over Arne Slot’s future. At least Alexander Isak (£10.3m) is nearly ready to be reintroduced, having come close to featuring on Saturday.

“We came to the conclusion that it was better for him to have a few more sessions than only one or two and then immediately jump into a game like this where, if you bring him in, there might be extra-time.

“The situation is now that I hope – again I hope – that he will be available for Wednesday, but today came too early for him.” – Arne Slot on Alexander Isak’s absence

This might be enough to convince Ekitike’s owners to sell, especially if they’re currently using a Wildcard.

The Fulham match sits between two Champions League legs versus Paris Saint-Germain and, considering the Frenchman hobbled off early in Gameweek 31, Isak’s presence probably ensures his minutes will be carefully managed.

price change predictions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

16 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Dazzler
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    46 mins ago

    When do you think FPL will update all the fixtures for 33/34?

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    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      tomorrow at precisely 3:32 and 29 seconds

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  2. Skout
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    Regardless of team, if you had all 4 chips left would you commit to WC32, BB33, FH34, TC36?

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    1. bobicek92
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      No, I have all of them too but will probably wait with WC for GW35. BB in GW33 looks very underwhelming so I will probably just use my FH there

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    2. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      just now

      that or TC33, WC35 BB36

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  3. BR510
      34 mins ago

      Kelleher Darlow
      Gabriel Konate Hill Alderete Konsa
      Rayan Semenyo Bruno Gordon Dango
      Haaland Thiago Barnes 4FT 6.9ITB
      1. = 5 doublers + 5FT in 33 = Max 10 doublers - BB33, FH 34
      2. FH33 = 11 best doublers, 9 playing in 34, use FT to get 11 and buy doublers for BB 36

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      1. BR510
          1 min ago

          Any luxury transfers good for this week, plays in 34 and good in 36?

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      2. PGR
        • 14 Years
        29 mins ago

        Welbeck or DCL the better pick on WC?

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        1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          that guy

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          1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            in isolation. better Brighton mids than Leeds if you go with DCL

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      3. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        19 mins ago

        Champions League article please.

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        1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Hope Kane get's a CL medal this year

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      4. Bucket Man
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        Hi all. Thinking may wildcard as was the plan. Team doesn’t look amazing this week anyway. However WC 32 team may look even worse but have all chips and feel using WC for 4 weeks isn’t as good.

        1.1 ITB 2FT

        Sanchez
        Gabriel, VVD, Richards
        Bruno, Gordon, Wilson, Rogers
        Haaland, Ekitike, Thiago
        Dubravka, Tavernier, Andersen, Rodon

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      5. ZeBestee
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        Best players to target if you looking at FH33? No WC available

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        1. ZeBestee
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          I mean targetting now for gw32

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      6. threeputt
        • 16 Years
        just now

        If you had all 4 chips remaining, 4 free transfers & a good team for this week & already 10x BB33 players would you save the WC for another time and use instead what would be 5 free transfer DGW33 instead of the WC32 ?

        Raya (Dubravka)
        Virgil Thiaw Gabriel Van Ecke (Senesi)
        Rice Fernandes Cunha Semenyo (Wilson)
        Thiago Ekitike (Pedro )

        Either way I'm waiting to see how the Champions League goes, and whether Gabriel has an issue before commmitting

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