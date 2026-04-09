Set Piece Takers

FPL set-piece and penalty takers for all 20 clubs: Updated

9 April 2026 0 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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It’s time for our monthly check-in of each club’s set-piece takers to see if much has changed on the dead-ball front.

Here, we summarise the takers of penalties and set-pieces in Gameweeks 28-31 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2025/26.

This is based on the official Opta data in our Members Area.

Our Set-Piece Takers tab has been updated in the process.

GAMEWEEKS 28-31: PENALTY AND SET PIECE TAKERS

CornersCrosses from
free-kicks		Shots from direct
free-kicks		Penalties taken
ArsenalRice (10)
Saka (5)
Martinelli (1)		Rice (3)Rice (1)
Aston VillaLuiz (6)
Digne (5)
Cash (4)
Bailey (2)
Sancho (1)
McGinn (1)
Buendia (1)		McGinn (1)Rogers (1)
Buendia (1)
BournemouthTavernier (10)
Scott (9)
Christie (2)
Brooks (2)
Kroupi (1)
Rayan (1)		Truffert (2)
Brooks (1)		Tavernier (2)Kroupi (1)
BrentfordJensen (11)
Ouattara (3)		Jensen (2)
Ouattara (1)		Lewis-Potter (1)
Jensen (1)
Brighton & Hove AlbionGross (11)
Boscagli (2)
Hinshelwood (1)
Minteh (1)		Gomez (1)
BurnleyWard-Prowse (16)
Anthony (1)
Edwards (1)		Ward-Prowse (4)
ChelseaJames (24)
Enzo (4)
Estevao (3)
Neto (3)
Palmer (1)		Estevao (1)
Neto (1)		James (2)
Crystal PalaceJohnson (5)
Wharton (4)
Kamada (2)
Hughes (1)		Wharton (3)
Johnson (2)
Kamada (1)
Hughes (1)		Johnson (1)Sarr (1)
EvertonGarner (12)
McNeil (2)		Garner (5)
McNeil (1)
Mykolenko (1)
FulhamIwobi (9)
Wilson (7)
Bobb (2)
Cairney (2)
Sessegnon (1)		Iwobi (3)Jimenez (1)
Wilson (1)		Jimenez (1)
Leeds UnitedStach (23)Stach (8)Stach (2)Calvert-Lewin (1)
LiverpoolSzoboszlai (16)
Salah (15)
Wirtz (1)		Szoboszlai (7)
Salah (2)		Szoboszlai (2)
Manchester CityBernardo (6)
Cherki (6)
Marmoush (5)
Reijnders (4)
Foden (1)
Nunes (1)
Ait-Nouri (1)		Bernardo (1)
Cherki (1)		Reijnders (1)
Marmoush (1)
Semenyo (1)
Manchester UnitedFernandes (16)
Mbeumo (8)
Amad (1)		Fernandes (2)Fernandes (1)Fernandes (2)
Newcastle UnitedTrippier (8)
Tonali (4)
Hall (4)
Elanga (1)
Murphy (1)
Gordon (1)		Trippier (3)
Hall (2)
Tonali (2)		Hall (2)
Trippier (1)		Gordon (1)
Nottingham ForestAnderson (5)
Hutchinson (5)
Williams (3)		Anderson (4)
Hutchinson (1)		Gibbs-White (1)
SunderlandXhaka (9)
Hume (5)
Le Fee (3)		Hume (4)
Xhaka (3)
Le Fee (3)		Xhaka (1)Diarra (1)
Tottenham HotspurTel (20)
Simons (5)
Porro (5)
Souza (1)		Porro (2)
Simons (1)		Simons (1)
West Ham UnitedBowen (11)
Summerville (5)
Fernandes (1)		Fernandes (1)
Wolverhampton WanderersH Bueno (4)
Mane (2)
A Gomes (1)		Mane (3)Mane (1)

NOTES

  • As expected, James Ward-Prowse (£5.6m) has very much assumed control at set plays at Burnley, taking almost every set piece over the last four Gameweeks.
  • Lewis Hall (£5.4m) has now added direct set-piece-taking duties to his repertoire, as well as being a semi-frequent taker of corners and crossed free-kicks.
  • After taking just four corners in Gameweeks 1-30, Neco Williams (£4.7m) took three of them in Gameweek 31.
  • Full-backs Lucas Digne (£4.5m) and Matty Cash (£4.7m) both took three corners in Gameweek 31, although no club had more corner takers than Aston Villa (seven) over the last four Gameweeks – and now Youri Tielemans (£5.9m) is back fit.
  • Having not taken a single set piece in the preceding five Gameweeks, Mathys Tel (£6.2m) took a huge 20 corners in Gameweeks 28-31. However, it remains to be seen if he’ll still be favoured at dead-ball situations following the change in manager.
  • Eli Junior Kroupi (£4.7m) unexpectedly took a penalty with Marcus Tavernier (£5.4m) on the pitch in Gameweek 31. You can read what Andoni Iraola had to say about the spot-kick pecking order here.
  • Tavernier has at least returned to corner-taking and direct free-kick duties since his comeback from injury in Gameweek 27.
  • Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.1m) has lost his share of set-piece duties in the last four Gameweeks. The recalled Dwight McNeil (£5.5m) is now second in command behind James Garner (£5.3m).
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