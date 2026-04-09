FPL set-piece and penalty takers for all 20 clubs: Updated

It’s time for our monthly check-in of each club’s set-piece takers to see if much has changed on the dead-ball front.
Here, we summarise the takers of penalties and set-pieces in Gameweeks 28-31 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2025/26.
This is based on the official Opta data in our Members Area.
Our Set-Piece Takers tab has been updated in the process.
GAMEWEEKS 28-31: PENALTY AND SET PIECE TAKERS
|Corners
|Crosses from
free-kicks
|Shots from direct
free-kicks
|Penalties taken
|Arsenal
|Rice (10)
Saka (5)
Martinelli (1)
|Rice (3)
|Rice (1)
|Aston Villa
|Luiz (6)
Digne (5)
Cash (4)
Bailey (2)
Sancho (1)
McGinn (1)
Buendia (1)
|McGinn (1)
|Rogers (1)
Buendia (1)
|Bournemouth
|Tavernier (10)
Scott (9)
Christie (2)
Brooks (2)
Kroupi (1)
Rayan (1)
|Truffert (2)
Brooks (1)
|Tavernier (2)
|Kroupi (1)
|Brentford
|Jensen (11)
Ouattara (3)
|Jensen (2)
Ouattara (1)
|Lewis-Potter (1)
Jensen (1)
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Gross (11)
Boscagli (2)
Hinshelwood (1)
Minteh (1)
|Gomez (1)
|Burnley
|Ward-Prowse (16)
Anthony (1)
Edwards (1)
|Ward-Prowse (4)
|Chelsea
|James (24)
Enzo (4)
Estevao (3)
Neto (3)
Palmer (1)
|Estevao (1)
Neto (1)
|James (2)
|Crystal Palace
|Johnson (5)
Wharton (4)
Kamada (2)
Hughes (1)
|Wharton (3)
Johnson (2)
Kamada (1)
Hughes (1)
|Johnson (1)
|Sarr (1)
|Everton
|Garner (12)
McNeil (2)
|Garner (5)
McNeil (1)
Mykolenko (1)
|Fulham
|Iwobi (9)
Wilson (7)
Bobb (2)
Cairney (2)
Sessegnon (1)
|Iwobi (3)
|Jimenez (1)
Wilson (1)
|Jimenez (1)
|Leeds United
|Stach (23)
|Stach (8)
|Stach (2)
|Calvert-Lewin (1)
|Liverpool
|Szoboszlai (16)
Salah (15)
Wirtz (1)
|Szoboszlai (7)
Salah (2)
|Szoboszlai (2)
|Manchester City
|Bernardo (6)
Cherki (6)
Marmoush (5)
Reijnders (4)
Foden (1)
Nunes (1)
Ait-Nouri (1)
|Bernardo (1)
Cherki (1)
|Reijnders (1)
Marmoush (1)
Semenyo (1)
|Manchester United
|Fernandes (16)
Mbeumo (8)
Amad (1)
|Fernandes (2)
|Fernandes (1)
|Fernandes (2)
|Newcastle United
|Trippier (8)
Tonali (4)
Hall (4)
Elanga (1)
Murphy (1)
Gordon (1)
|Trippier (3)
Hall (2)
Tonali (2)
|Hall (2)
Trippier (1)
|Gordon (1)
|Nottingham Forest
|Anderson (5)
Hutchinson (5)
Williams (3)
|Anderson (4)
Hutchinson (1)
|Gibbs-White (1)
|Sunderland
|Xhaka (9)
Hume (5)
Le Fee (3)
|Hume (4)
Xhaka (3)
Le Fee (3)
|Xhaka (1)
|Diarra (1)
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Tel (20)
Simons (5)
Porro (5)
Souza (1)
|Porro (2)
Simons (1)
|Simons (1)
|West Ham United
|Bowen (11)
Summerville (5)
Fernandes (1)
|Fernandes (1)
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|H Bueno (4)
Mane (2)
A Gomes (1)
|Mane (3)
|Mane (1)
NOTES
- As expected, James Ward-Prowse (£5.6m) has very much assumed control at set plays at Burnley, taking almost every set piece over the last four Gameweeks.
- Lewis Hall (£5.4m) has now added direct set-piece-taking duties to his repertoire, as well as being a semi-frequent taker of corners and crossed free-kicks.
- After taking just four corners in Gameweeks 1-30, Neco Williams (£4.7m) took three of them in Gameweek 31.
- Full-backs Lucas Digne (£4.5m) and Matty Cash (£4.7m) both took three corners in Gameweek 31, although no club had more corner takers than Aston Villa (seven) over the last four Gameweeks – and now Youri Tielemans (£5.9m) is back fit.
- Having not taken a single set piece in the preceding five Gameweeks, Mathys Tel (£6.2m) took a huge 20 corners in Gameweeks 28-31. However, it remains to be seen if he’ll still be favoured at dead-ball situations following the change in manager.
- Eli Junior Kroupi (£4.7m) unexpectedly took a penalty with Marcus Tavernier (£5.4m) on the pitch in Gameweek 31. You can read what Andoni Iraola had to say about the spot-kick pecking order here.
- Tavernier has at least returned to corner-taking and direct free-kick duties since his comeback from injury in Gameweek 27.
- Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.1m) has lost his share of set-piece duties in the last four Gameweeks. The recalled Dwight McNeil (£5.5m) is now second in command behind James Garner (£5.3m).