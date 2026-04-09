FPL set-piece and penalty takers for all 20 clubs: Updated

It’s time for our monthly check-in of each club’s set-piece takers to see if much has changed on the dead-ball front.

Here, we summarise the takers of penalties and set-pieces in Gameweeks 28-31 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2025/26.

This is based on the official Opta data in our Members Area.

Our Set-Piece Takers tab has been updated in the process.

GAMEWEEKS 28-31: PENALTY AND SET PIECE TAKERS

Corners Crosses from

free-kicks Shots from direct

free-kicks Penalties taken Arsenal Rice (10)

Saka (5)

Martinelli (1) Rice (3) Rice (1) Aston Villa Luiz (6)

Digne (5)

Cash (4)

Bailey (2)

Sancho (1)

McGinn (1)

Buendia (1) McGinn (1) Rogers (1)

Buendia (1) Bournemouth Tavernier (10)

Scott (9)

Christie (2)

Brooks (2)

Kroupi (1)

Rayan (1) Truffert (2)

Brooks (1) Tavernier (2) Kroupi (1) Brentford Jensen (11)

Ouattara (3) Jensen (2)

Ouattara (1) Lewis-Potter (1)

Jensen (1) Brighton & Hove Albion Gross (11)

Boscagli (2)

Hinshelwood (1)

Minteh (1) Gomez (1) Burnley Ward-Prowse (16)

Anthony (1)

Edwards (1) Ward-Prowse (4) Chelsea James (24)

Enzo (4)

Estevao (3)

Neto (3)

Palmer (1) Estevao (1)

Neto (1) James (2) Crystal Palace Johnson (5)

Wharton (4)

Kamada (2)

Hughes (1) Wharton (3)

Johnson (2)

Kamada (1)

Hughes (1) Johnson (1) Sarr (1) Everton Garner (12)

McNeil (2) Garner (5)

McNeil (1)

Mykolenko (1) Fulham Iwobi (9)

Wilson (7)

Bobb (2)

Cairney (2)

Sessegnon (1) Iwobi (3) Jimenez (1)

Wilson (1) Jimenez (1) Leeds United Stach (23) Stach (8) Stach (2) Calvert-Lewin (1) Liverpool Szoboszlai (16)

Salah (15)

Wirtz (1) Szoboszlai (7)

Salah (2) Szoboszlai (2) Manchester City Bernardo (6)

Cherki (6)

Marmoush (5)

Reijnders (4)

Foden (1)

Nunes (1)

Ait-Nouri (1) Bernardo (1)

Cherki (1) Reijnders (1)

Marmoush (1)

Semenyo (1) Manchester United Fernandes (16)

Mbeumo (8)

Amad (1) Fernandes (2) Fernandes (1) Fernandes (2) Newcastle United Trippier (8)

Tonali (4)

Hall (4)

Elanga (1)

Murphy (1)

Gordon (1) Trippier (3)

Hall (2)

Tonali (2) Hall (2)

Trippier (1) Gordon (1) Nottingham Forest Anderson (5)

Hutchinson (5)

Williams (3) Anderson (4)

Hutchinson (1) Gibbs-White (1) Sunderland Xhaka (9)

Hume (5)

Le Fee (3) Hume (4)

Xhaka (3)

Le Fee (3) Xhaka (1) Diarra (1) Tottenham Hotspur Tel (20)

Simons (5)

Porro (5)

Souza (1) Porro (2)

Simons (1) Simons (1) West Ham United Bowen (11)

Summerville (5)

Fernandes (1) Fernandes (1) Wolverhampton Wanderers H Bueno (4)

Mane (2)

A Gomes (1) Mane (3) Mane (1)

NOTES