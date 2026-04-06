Pro Pundits - Lateriser

Lateriser on Double Gameweek 33, Man City + chip strategy

6 April 2026 60 comments
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In his latest article, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser looks ahead to Double Gameweek 33, discusses Manchester City players and shares his initial chip strategy thoughts.

FPL 2025/26 first draft team reveals: Triple Forest, Everton + Chelsea Gameweek 31 players

Well, Arsenal’s loss to Southampton on Saturday has truly thrown the cat amongst the pigeons in terms of making chip strategy a fairly diverse decision. There’s no real ‘clear’ option now. With the Gunners having no blanks or doubles, I think things have worked out fairly decently for those who have already used their Wildcard early.

MAN CITY: A SETTLED SIDE?

Let’s talk about Manchester City first. They are out of Europe and will largely focus on the league and the FA Cup. We might have also received clues in the last two games as to how Pep Guardiola’s team might line up in the final stretch of the season.

Guardiola is the kind of manager who, if something is working, doesn’t tend to change it for a ‘period’ or until he feels the need to overhaul things.

Across the two convincing performances in the cups against Arsenal and Liverpool, Guardiola made only one change: that was at centre-back, as Marc Guehi (£5.1m) was ineligible to play in the Carabao Cup final.

Above images from Fotmob

The front six and full-backs remained the same for Guardiola in both teams, which indicates he might have found his team for the final stretch of the season.

The longevity of the team is slightly questionable, as a lot will be dictated by the result of the massive game against Arsenal in Gameweek 33, but with City otherwise just having the FA Cup to focus on, and having another double in the future as well, it’s just fine to go for three from that team.

WHICH THREE CITY PLAYERS?

FPL notes: Haaland bonus, Semenyo DefCon + O'Reilly "deserves" minutes

In my opinion, Erling Haaland (£14.4m) and Nico O’Reilly (£5.0m) are pretty locked in as picks for anyone who wants to go there. O’Reilly is joint top with Virgil van Dijk (£6.3m) for big chances in the last six matches and despite playing as a full-back, his role as a box crasher remained in both the cup games. Let me cite some stats for some of the picks.

Guardiola has dropped his ‘two up front’ experiment in the last two cup games. Because of that, we’ve seen an improvement in Haaland’s output. This came to the fore in the game against Liverpool. Antoine Semenyo (£8.2m) wasn’t as central as before and held the width to a large extent, which is shown in his expected assists (xA) numbers. O’Reilly’s ceiling is just really high, as was visible in the game against Arsenal, and he even had a couple of assists against Liverpool. He’s just a lock whichever way you look at things.

The third Manchester City pick is up for debate. All of Semenyo, Rayan Cherki (£6.3m) and Matheus Nunes (£5.3m) are in contention, in my opinion. There’s not much between the stats of the two attackers but Semenyo does have a slightly higher propensity for goals, whereas Cherki assumes more of a creative role. If you don’t want to double up on City’s attack, Nunes is a pretty nailed defender with attacking upside.

CHELSEA V MAN CITY: NOT NECESSARILY A ‘TOUGH’ FIXTURE?

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One of the big bones of contention when it comes to Wildcarding in Gameweek 32 are two of this weekend’s fixtures: Manchester City v Chelsea and Manchester United v Leeds United.

The problem, in a nutshell:

  • Manchester City and Chelsea will be popular on a Wildcard but don’t have the best Gameweek 32 fixture.
  • Manchester United assets are in line to be sold/replaced as they don’t have a Double Gameweek but they have a favourable-on-paper home fixture in Gameweek 32.

However, I think that having attackers from Man City or Chelsea in Gameweek 32 is fine. City have conceded 1.0 xG or more in four of the last six games, while Chelsea aren’t in the best defensive moment, are injury-hit at the back and will not call upon Enzo Fernandez (£6.5m). The City defender you’re probably looking at has attacking upside, too.

As for Chelsea attackers, Joao Pedro’s (£7.8m) underlying data has been great for a while and even Cole Palmer (£10.6m) is sounding positive now:

“Yeah, now I feel good. I feel like I’ve turned the corner. Physically, I feel good now. I can finally shoot again. I can do everything again. So yeah, it’s just about kicking on and performing.” – Cole Palmer

Being a United fan, I can say that we’re not as convincing against a deep block – something I fully expect Leeds United to employ – as we are against teams that come out and play. Think of our performances against Everton and West Ham United.

Despite this, many Wildcarders will still probably hold Bruno Fernandes (£10.3m) in Gameweek 32!

LATERISER’S CHIP STRATEGY THOUGHTS

Last chance to use your FPL chips! 2

I haven’t fully made my mind up but as things stand, I am leaning towards a Wildcard either in Gameweek 32 or Gameweek 33. For context, I still have my Wildcard, Bench Boost, Free Hit and Triple Captain in play. I would like to use my Triple Captain in the Manchester City double that is still pending.

One of the biggest advantages of a Gameweek 35 Wildcard, in my opinion, is information. So much depends on the result of Arsenal v Manchester City in Gameweek 33. If the Gunners win, they’ve pretty much got the title in the bag. Should that happen, even Arsenal defenders might be dodgy on a Gameweek 35 Wildcard, especially if they have progressed in the UEFA Champions League. The two-legged semi-finals of that competition are on either side of Gameweek 35.

Gameweek 32 Wildcarders, meanwhile, might not have enough Arsenal and Crystal Palace players in their initial squads. These are teams that might be popular on a Gameweek 35 Wildcard, with Palace likely to double after that point.

On top of that, a few more weeks of action may give us a steer on which teams will have end-of-season motivation or be ‘on the beach’. That’s an advantage of a later Wildcard, in case you are weighing things up like me.

Pras, Zophar and I will discuss these factors in depth on this week’s episode of The FPL Wire.

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60 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. TokyoRed 東京赤
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 days, 1 hour ago

    I’m wildcarding from now, time to hit the button

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    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      Same. Arsenal defeat is a pain but it’s still the best time for me I reckon

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  2. AC Pilkington
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 days, 1 hour ago

    With James injured, is Gusto now likely to play both in the DGW?

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    1. tuturututu
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 23 hours ago

      Yes

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  3. Moon Dog
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      Anyone think Palace's likely DGW of EVE/MCI might be a trap? Two strong teams, and Palace might be fully focussed on Europe at that point.

      I think if you have a WC and some FTs itb you just start with zero Palace and decide whether to bring them in nearer the time. The likes of Sarr, Munoz, Lacroix, Richards are cheap enough that they're unintrusive to team structure - you can squeeze them in wherever, no planning needed.

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    • lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      Wait, did both Stach and Rodon go off injured? That's 50 percent of my gw33 BB gone then, yikes

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      1. NZREDS
        • 12 Years
        1 day, 23 hours ago

        Correct, stach with crutches

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    • Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      mane to bowen for free? will not use a chip gw34. cheers

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    • Onz
      • 8 Years
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      No BB remaining so, FH dgw 33, I have a decent squad for the blank gw34 with Liverpool and Arsenal playing, WC 35 and 3xC the final dgw seems best for my squad.

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      1. Patio Kev
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 days, 1 hour ago

        Sounds good - I was dead set on WC this week but the Arsenal FA Cup defeat has changed everything.

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      2. Utopsis
        • 6 Years
        7 hours, 31 mins ago

        Good plan

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    • Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      1. Grob or Minteh?

      2. Best DGW combo - Verbruggan & Darlow?

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      1. TheFridge
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 days, 57 mins ago

        1. Probably Gross. But also Hinselwood is there.
        2. I like that.

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    • Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      Got 3 FT and only 3 players from the 6 DGW33 Teams

      Anybody else thinking FH DGW33 then wildcard GW35 ?

      Would have no issues getting 11 out for BGW34

      I like my team for this week so seems a shame to break it up just for a future DGW

      No TC but still have BB but in recent years that chip has been cursed.

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    • Flynny
      • 11 Years
      2 days, 1 hour ago

      3fts and wildcard, Free hit and bb to play.

      Still planning fh33. Wildcard 35 and bb36.

      I nearly have a fully team for bgw34. Does this sound like the correct strategy? Thanks

      Raya
      Gabriel vvd richards (alderete andersen)
      Bruno mbeumo dango Anderson (wilson)
      Haaland ekiteke thiago

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    • TheFridge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 days, 48 mins ago

      I hit WC, as I didn’t love my team going into 32. Right now, here’s where I stand — without a ton of transfers, I want to make sure I’m not overlevered on bench boost 33.

      Verbruggen*, Darlow*
      Gabriel, Nico O’R*, Senesi*, Hill*, Van Hecke*
      Palmer*, BrunoF, Semenyo*, Tavenier*, Wilson
      Haaland*, JPedro*, Thiago

      I have 1.1 ITB, so I could make some moves from this lineup, too. Was thinking about DCL + Tavenier for Thiago + Rice.

      Who am I missing for the run-in, beyond BB in GW33?

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      1. Buck The Trent
        • 14 Years
        1 day, 23 hours ago

        Will likely WC too and then BB. My current draft is pretty similar but with more doublers (DCL, Grob instead of Thiago, Wilson)

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    • Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      2 days, 48 mins ago

      How's this wc32 for bb33
      Verb (darlow)
      Gab oreilly van hecke (hill & forfona)
      Semenyo palmer gomez Bruno (christie)
      Pedro haaland thiago

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    • SomeoneKnows
      • 10 Years
      2 days, 44 mins ago

      With 1FT , 3.6itb and plans to FH33, who should I bring in this week? Will likely WC35 & BB36

      Dubravka
      Virgil, Gabriel*, Thiaw
      Bruno, Semenyo, Rice*, Wilson
      Eketike, J.Pedro, Thiago

      (Roefs*, Enzo*, Timber*, Hill)

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      1. Flynny
        • 11 Years
        2 days, 35 mins ago

        Ekitike to bowen?

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    • Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      2 days, 28 mins ago

      Lateriser: "The longevity of the team is slightly questionable, as a lot will be dictated by the result of the massive game against Arsenal in Gameweek 32"

      Man City play Arsenal GW33

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      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 5 Years
        1 day, 23 hours ago

        Now fixed.

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    • Winnerr
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 23 hours ago

      I actually love that Arsenal lost as it will scare people off from wildcarding this week.

      So is who do wildcard can profit even more if it pays off with a big BB and actually a better looking team for 33 and 35 with the Leeds win. But of course people will see the 32 team and be put off.

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      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        1 day, 22 hours ago

        DGW’s are fools gold.

        Saving a WC just to put 15 DGW players rarely works out the way everyone hopes it will.

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      2. Hibbopotamus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 day, 21 hours ago

        This is where I'm at too. I'm chasing rank and aiming for at least top 100k. Anything below that is basically all the same to me. Might as well chase the highest upside play, and people getting scared off will just make the gain bigger if it works out. If not, whatever, at least I went for it.

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    • tuturututu
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 23 hours ago

      I have TC and BB chips left, 2 FT and this team:

      Kelleher, Darlow
      Gabriel, Guehi, Virgil, Rodon, Gudmundsson
      Bruno F, Semenyo, Szobo, Wilson, Rice
      Thiago, Haaland, Ekitike

      The plan is to get O'Reilly in for Guehi for this GW. For GW33 then transfer out Gudmundsson and Ekitike for Van Hecke and JP/DCL and use BB chip as I have 15 playing players and 7 players with DGW. Then in gw34 I transfer out Van Hecke and JP/DCL and have 11 playing players for that gw. Will use TC in gw36. All fine with my plans? Would you go with JP or DCL for dgw33?

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    • Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 23 hours ago

      Holding off getting Man City players this week:

      Chelsea v Man City score prediction?

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 day, 22 hours ago

        That would seem very sensible until you realise Chelsea are managed by Rosenoir who thinks that the tea lady at Stamford Bridge is world class. Enjoy the big fat red arrow 🙁

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        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 5 Years
          1 day, 22 hours ago

          Can't get them without hits unless playing WC, but FH33 looks a better option for my squad.

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      2. Hibbopotamus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 day, 21 hours ago

        Hard not to see City having a big day, Chelsea more questionable but it's at home and you'd *think* (/hope) they'd be up for it

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    • RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 22 hours ago

      The more I look at these doubles in 33, the less excited I am, actually not a lot on offer aside from City & Chelsea, possibly Bournemouth.

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    • martynteresa
        1 day, 22 hours ago

        So when do all the wild price swings start happening because of all the wildcarders on GW 32

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      • FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 day, 22 hours ago

        Ligament damage for Stach.

        https://x.com/apopey/status/2040876678595875088

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      • marpy016
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 day, 21 hours ago

        Best defender for GW32 & GW34 (will FH33 and WC35) and money is no issue?

        Current defenders are:

        Gabriel - VVD - Senesi - Thiaw - Gudmundsson

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        1. martynteresa
            1 day, 21 hours ago

            Porro

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            1. martynteresa
                1 day, 21 hours ago

                Sunderland 3rd lowest scorers and Wolves lowest scorers in the league. Granted away from home. With all the midfield injuries spurs have got he has been playing more midfield. More advanced

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                1. martynteresa
                    1 day, 21 hours ago

                    I have Hill now blanking in 34 and Arsenal in 32 so I'm off to Pedro. Excellent chance of assists and maybe a 6pt goal against 2 of the lowest scoring teams in the league.

                    Sounds like a great plan for me but my plans rarely work

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                    1. marpy016
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 14 Years
                      1 day, 21 hours ago

                      Hadn't considered Porro due to the state of Spurs but you make a good case. I was thinking Tarkowski despite the 2 away fixtures.

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            2. Hibbopotamus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 day, 21 hours ago

              IMO the WC32/BB33 vs FH33/WC35 debate really comes down to how long you can go without Arsenal assets. If you have all of your chips left, GW32 is the only week I think it truly hurts to go without them on WC32 (presuming Gabriel + Timber are even fit).

              GW33: hard avoid facing MCI (A) with no double
              GW34: free hit them back in
              GW35: Leeds (BUR), Bournemouth (CRY), City (eve) + Chelsea (NFO) all have good-to-great fixtures
              GW36: 6x doublers + 2-3x Brighton vs WOL (H) + Haaland TC should be strong

              And then by GW37, you can start bringing them back, or keep swerving if the title is locked up and rotation looks likely.

              I'm sure Gabriel will bag four straight 15-pointers now that I've typed this out.

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              1. NZREDS
                • 12 Years
                1 day, 21 hours ago

                This was great thanks - particularly the 35 fixtures I hadn’t considered yet. I think I’m pretty set on WC32, BB33 and FH34 now.

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                1. TheFridge
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 day, 8 hours ago

                  Very helpful. My understanding, though, is that you don't get an extra transfer that rolls if you WC or FH. So, if you're in the same spot as I, with one free transfer right now, on a wildcard, you'll only have 2 transfers in GW35 after GW32 WC, GW33 BB, GW34 FH.

                  If that's the case, it's tough to move in Arsenal and Palace players without having a bunch of transfers. . . so that impacts the approach on the wildcard.

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                  1. NZREDS
                    • 12 Years
                    1 day, 4 hours ago

                    Yeah but if Arsenal have wrapped up the league we could see some heavy rotation in the last few games I suppose

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            3. BR510
                1 day, 21 hours ago

                4FT 6.9 itb

                Kelleher Darlow
                Gabriel Konate Hill Alderete Konsa
                Gordon Semenyo Bruno Dango Rayan
                Haaland Barnes Thiago

                No WC or TC

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                1. djman102
                  • 16 Years
                  1 day, 20 hours ago

                  You have 9 playing 34, 5 doublers in 33, and 1 throwaway (Barnes). Assuming you have FH and BB left, I would look at FH33 and BB36, swapping Barnes, Konate, and A.N.Other to get 15 likely players (including another City and/or some Palace who probably double)

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                  1. BR510
                      1 day, 20 hours ago

                      Cheers mate. So
                      32: Roll
                      33: Free Hit
                      34: 5FT - 11 playing and buy doublers
                      36: BB with 11+ doublers

                      Sounds great on paper! Hadn't even considered it. Would you sell Konate and Barnes this week or wait until 34/35?

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                      1. djman102
                        • 16 Years
                        1 day, 18 hours ago

                        Just to clarify: you wont be able to get 15 doublers. Its likely only City and Palace double. I meant 15 fairly nailed-on players (i.e., get rid of Ashley Barnes, which will require funds unless you have £ in the bank). If possible, use some transfers to get 11 in 34, then

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                        1. djman102
                          • 16 Years
                          1 day, 18 hours ago

                          most of the rest to fix BB issues in 36.

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                2. rainy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 10 Years
                  1 day, 21 hours ago

                  Price changes 6 April

                  No rises

                  Fall: Rogers 7.4

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                  1. Timanfaya
                    • 2 Years
                    1 day, 16 hours ago

                    Cheers Rainy.

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                3. SpaceCadet
                  • 12 Years
                  1 day, 21 hours ago

                  Thoughts on the first wc draft? Plan to BB33, FH34 and TC36.

                  Petrovic dubravka
                  Gabriel senesi o’reily van hecke fofana
                  Palmer Bruno semenyo Minteh tavernier
                  Haaland Pedro dcl

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                  1. djman102
                    • 16 Years
                    1 day, 20 hours ago

                    Almost the same as mine. I have 3FTs, so holding Thiago 1 more week before moving to DCL or Welbeck. Also BB33, FH34.

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                4. Ajax Hamsterdam
                  • 11 Years
                  1 day, 20 hours ago

                  mane to bowen for free? will not use a chip gw34. cheers 🙂

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                5. Sz21
                  • 14 Years
                  1 day, 19 hours ago

                  Think I should save here.
                  Maybe- FH 33, WC 35, BB 36?

                  Kelleher.
                  Alderete, Virgil, Gabriel.
                  Bruno, Szob, Dango, Rogers, Gordon.
                  Haaland, Thiago.
                  Dubravka, Andersen, Cash, Obi.
                  1ft, 3.7m ITB.

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                6. The Philosopher
                  • 5 Years
                  1 day, 19 hours ago

                  That Arsenal defeat has really wrecked the entire plan stretching from GW32 to GW36.

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                  1. NZREDS
                    • 12 Years
                    1 day, 19 hours ago

                    Absolutely, particularly for those who have already used WC. Pre set on WC32 BB33 and FH34 still though as we could see some rotation later on if things have wrapped up league wise

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                  2. tokara
                    • 11 Years
                    1 day, 19 hours ago

                    i am gg for triple captain instead

                    will do wc and benchboast in the last week. i ever won a league at the final hour

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                7. NZREDS
                  • 12 Years
                  1 day, 19 hours ago

                  Sorry - meant to imply it’s in the favour of people who have already WC

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                8. BR510
                    1 day, 18 hours ago

                    4FT 6.9 itb

                    Kelleher Darlow
                    Gabriel Konate Hill Alderete Konsa
                    Gordon Semenyo Bruno Dango Rayan
                    Haaland Barnes Thiago

                    32: Roll
                    33: Free Hit
                    34: 5FT - 11 playing and buy doublers
                    36: BB with doublers

                    Other ideas?

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                  • AC Pilkington
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    1 day, 15 hours ago

                    Those of you who are considering BB36, apart from Haaland, which strikers are you considering for your BB that week? Not great projected fixtures

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