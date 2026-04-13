UCL Fantasy: Matchday 14 best captains

Matchday 14 of UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy is here, which means two shots at getting the captaincy right – one on Tuesday and another on Wednesday. That flexibility can be a real advantage if you plan it well.

In this piece, we run through the standout captaincy options across both nights, as well as a few differential picks that could help you climb the ranks.

TUESDAY

With just two matches on Tuesday, having all four line-ups available before the deadline feels absolutely crucial once again.

Atletico Madrid’s 2-0 advantage over Barcelona could prove massive this week. It not only boosts their chances of progressing to the semi-finals but also forces Barca to come out and chase the game.

Hansi Flick and his side will almost certainly cause problems for the hosts, but their aggressive high line leaves space in behind. That vulnerability is nothing new – it’s arguably why they conceded more goals than most of the top 24 sides during the League Phase.

With home advantage, a 2-0 lead, and a full rest in the previous league match, penalty taker Julián Álvarez (€9.3m) looks set to be one of the freshest attackers on the pitch. The Argentine also arrives in top form, having delivered double-digit returns in each of his last three Champions League appearances.

There’s very little going against Álvarez this week. Everything lines up for him to deliver, making him the standout captaincy option on Tuesday.

ALTERNATIVES

There are plenty of strong alternatives if Julián Álvarez doesn’t take your fancy. It feels slightly strange not to put forward Lamine Yamal (€9.9m) as the standout captaincy option, but he heads into this tie without the same level of freshness or home advantage.

Barcelona will need their star man – and penalty taker – at his very best if they’re to turn things around. Yamal impressed in the first leg but couldn’t translate his performance into returns. That said, the 18-year-old reminded everyone of his explosiveness in his latest league outing, registering a goal and two assists.

Another side looking to overturn a 2-0 deficit is Liverpool. Arne Slot and his players should deliver a much stronger showing at home this week. Much like Barcelona, though, their attacking intent could leave space in behind – something that suits Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€8.3m) perfectly.

The Georgian has produced an attacking return in each of his last seven Champions League appearances, including double-digit hauls in his previous three. That level of consistency and upside puts him firmly in the captaincy conversation.

WEDNESDAY

If Tuesday doesn’t deliver a big captaincy return, Wednesday offers plenty of strong alternatives to switch to.

Bayern Munich stand out as a side that can benefit from both a lead and home advantage. They impressed in the first leg and could easily have taken more than a one-goal cushion into the return fixture.

Under Vincent Kompany, Bayern continue to fire from an attacking perspective. They hit two goals in the previous round and have averaged over three goals per game across both the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

With that in mind, backing Bayern for goals feels safe – and their standout option is penalty taker Harry Kane (€10.8m). Kane has now surpassed 50 goal contributions in all competitions, once again underlining both his consistency and explosive potential.

On top of that, he benefits from form, home advantage, and a lead in the tie. He was also rested in Bayern’s most recent Bundesliga match, which should leave him fresher than most heading into this one.

ALTERNATIVES

Those not fully sold on Harry Kane could turn to Kylian Mbappé (€11.0m).

Writing off a Real Madrid comeback in the Champions League never feels wise. Los Blancos have overturned far bigger deficits in the latter stages of this competition, and against a slightly fragile Bayern Munich defence, their chances of doing so again look very real.

Mbappé has been a little hit-and-miss recently, but he continues to deliver on the European stage. The Madrid penalty taker has racked up an impressive 14 goals and one assist in the competition so far, and he looks more than capable of adding to that tally in Matchday 14.

Beyond the premium strikers, there are midfield options with huge upside. While they don’t have penalty duties, midfielders benefit from extra points for goals and clean sheets, which boosts their overall appeal.

One standout is Michael Olise (€8.3m). Bayern head into this tie as favourites on home soil and consistently score goals, with Olise often heavily involved. The winger has been exceptional this season, already surpassing 40 attacking returns across all competitions.

Another strong option is Vinícius Júnior (€9.7m). Mbappé may have taken much of the spotlight, but the Brazilian has quietly put together an impressive turnaround after a slow start. He continues to show both goal threat and creativity, with seven goals and five assists so far in the campaign.