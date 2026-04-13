UCL Fantasy: Matchday 14 best differentials

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) continues with the quarter-final second legs, and Matchday 14 provides another opportunity for UCL Fantasy managers to gain rank.

In this article, @Big4FPL picks out the best low-owned options for Matchday 14. These are players who offer genuine upside and could deliver the edge you need heading into the second legs.

DEFENDERS

PIERO HINCAPIE (€4.9M) – 1% SELECTED

Arsenal once again lead the way for clean sheet odds this matchday, and most managers will likely go with some form of triple-up involving Gabriel Magalhães, David Raya, and one other.

Piero Hincapié could and should return for this fixture, having made the bench on Saturday, but that third slot can easily become an alternative Arsenal pick.

Assuming Jurrien Timber doesn’t recover, Ben White (€4.6m) also fits the bill as slightly more under-the-radar Arsenal defensive options.

JOAO CANCELO (€4.9M) – 4% SELECTED

Backing a player from a side trailing 2-0 after the first leg always carries risk, especially in the knockout stages with limited transfers.

That said, writing off Barcelona completely feels dangerous given their attacking quality. Cancelo offers an attacking threat that few defenders can match, and at just 4% ownership and 4.9m, he stands out as both a bargain and a genuine differential.

MIDFIELDERS

LEANDRO TROSSARD (€6.9M) – 1% SELECTED

Arsenal showed very little attacking intent in the first leg, but I expect a much sharper performance this time around – particularly after the disappointing defeat to AFC Bournemouth between the European fixtures.

Trossard has a habit of stepping up in big moments, and at just 1% ownership, he offers a rare high-upside differential in midfield.

SERGE GNABRY (€6.5M) – 1% SELECTED

Gnabry picked up an assist in the first leg but seemed to carry a slight knock heading into the second. Recent updates suggest he should be fit.

With Jamal Musiala logging heavy minutes at the weekend and Lennart sidelined, I expect Gnabry to operate in the number 10 role once again.

FORWARDS

OUSMANE DEMBELE (€9.6M) – 10% SELECTED

We’re back on the Dembélé train. Despite blanking in the first leg, Liverpool will need to open up in the return fixture, which should create space in behind for the Frenchman.

Still sitting at just 10% ownership, Dembélé offers a nice balance of safety this week and strong potential going forward, especially with Paris Saint-Germain holding the advantage in the tie.

KAI HAVERTZ (€7.5M) – 1% SELECTED

With Viktor Gyökeres now in the picture, it’s easy to overlook how effective Havertz was before his injury. His Champions League record also comfortably outperforms his domestic returns.

At just 1% ownership, and with Arsenal firmly in control of the tie, Havertz stands out as arguably the standout striker differential in a pool lacking low-owned options.