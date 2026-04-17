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Aston Villa v Sunderland predicted line-ups + FPL team news

17 April 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Double Gameweek 33 clash between Aston Villa and Sunderland.

The match at Villa Park kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 19 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

ASTON VILLA

SUNDERLAND

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
4thAston Villa3255+5LLLWD
10thSunderland3246-3DWLWW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

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