Aston Villa v Sunderland predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Double Gameweek 33 clash between Aston Villa and Sunderland.

The match at Villa Park kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 19 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

ASTON VILLA

SUNDERLAND

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 4th Aston Villa 32 55 +5 LLLWD 10th Sunderland 32 46 -3 DWLWW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):