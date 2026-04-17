Brentford v Fulham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Double Gameweek 33 clash between Brentford and Fulham.

The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 12:30 BST on Saturday 18 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

BRENTFORD

FULHAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 7th Brentford 32 47 +4 WDDDD 12th Fulham 32 44 -3 WLDWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):