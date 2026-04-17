Brentford v Fulham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Double Gameweek 33 clash between Brentford and Fulham.
The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 12:30 BST on Saturday 18 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
BRENTFORD
FULHAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|7th
|Brentford
|32
|47
|+4
|WDDDD
|12th
|Fulham
|32
|44
|-3
|WLDWL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):