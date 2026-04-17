Chelsea v Man United predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Double Gameweek 33 clash between Chelsea and Manchester United.

The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 20:00 BST on Saturday 18 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

CHELSEA

MAN UNITED

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 3rd Man United 32 55 +12 WLWDL 6th Chelsea 32 48 +12 LWLLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):