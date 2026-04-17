Cook + Kluivert: Bournemouth injury latest for FPL Gameweek 33

Although Justin Kluivert (knee) remains out, Bournemouth’s Lewis Cook (hamstring) is back in partial training.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Double Gameweek 33

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Andoni Iraola has no other concerns for the trip to Newcastle United.

“We are in the same situation. We have Justin [Kluivert] out and Lew [Cook] is training partially with the group. He has started but is not still ready for a game, but he is very close. “So, apart from those two, everyone is available and I will have to make tough decisions in the squad, but we are in a good place there.” – Andoni Iraola

Other questions focused on this week’s announcement that Iraola will leave the club at the end of 2025/26.