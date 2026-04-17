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Crystal Palace v West Ham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

17 April 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Double Gameweek 33 clash between Crystal Palace and West Ham United.

The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 20:00 BST on Monday 20 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

CRYSTAL PALACE

WEST HAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
13thCrystal Palace3142-1WLWDW
17thWest Ham3232-17LWDLW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

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