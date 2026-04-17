Crystal Palace v West Ham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Double Gameweek 33 clash between Crystal Palace and West Ham United.
The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 20:00 BST on Monday 20 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
CRYSTAL PALACE
WEST HAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|13th
|Crystal Palace
|31
|42
|-1
|WLWDW
|17th
|West Ham
|32
|32
|-17
|LWDLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):