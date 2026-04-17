Leeds v Wolves predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Double Gameweek 33 clash between Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The match at Elland Road kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 18 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
LEEDS
WOLVES
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|15th
|Leeds
|32
|36
|-10
|LLDDW
|20th
|Wolves
|32
|17
|-34
|LWWDL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):