Man City v Arsenal predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Double Gameweek 33 clash between Manchester City and Arsenal.
The match at Etihad Stadium kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 19 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
MAN CITY
ARSENAL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|1st
|Arsenal
|32
|70
|+38
|WWWWL
|2nd
|Man City
|31
|64
|+35
|WWDDW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):