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Milner + Dunk: Brighton injury latest for FPL Gameweek 33

17 April 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Brighton and Hove Albion captain Lewis Dunk will serve the final match of a two-game ban this weekend, although he will be back for the latter half of Double Gameweek 33.

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Fabian Hurzeler has no fresh injury concerns. While James Milner is not yet ready to return from a minor issue, a recovery isn’t too far away.

“He’s still going to be out but he’s getting close. Besides that, everything is fine.” – Fabian Hurzeler on James Milner and the wider Brighton team news

Adam Webster (knee) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee) are long-term absentees.

Meanwhile, one of Hurzeler’s biggest selection headaches is Kaoru Mitoma v Yankuba Minteh on the left wing.

The Brighton boss did say that Mitoma is ready to start but added that Minteh has been playing well and is striking up a good understanding with left-back Ferdi Kadioglu.

“So it’s definitely an option [for Mitoma to start]. Having Kaoru Mitoma fully fit is always great. Definitely a big option for us. We know that Kaoru Mitoma can change a game, that Kaoru Mitoma is crucial for us to perform well. On the other side, we have Yankuba Minteh showing some really good performances on the left side, showing a good connection together with Ferdi [Kadioglu].

“It’s positive for me to have these two players available and then I can make a decision regarding this.” – Fabian Hurzeler

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

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