Milner + Dunk: Brighton injury latest for FPL Gameweek 33

Brighton and Hove Albion captain Lewis Dunk will serve the final match of a two-game ban this weekend, although he will be back for the latter half of Double Gameweek 33.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Double Gameweek 33

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Fabian Hurzeler has no fresh injury concerns. While James Milner is not yet ready to return from a minor issue, a recovery isn’t too far away.

“He’s still going to be out but he’s getting close. Besides that, everything is fine.” – Fabian Hurzeler on James Milner and the wider Brighton team news

Adam Webster (knee) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee) are long-term absentees.

Meanwhile, one of Hurzeler’s biggest selection headaches is Kaoru Mitoma v Yankuba Minteh on the left wing.

The Brighton boss did say that Mitoma is ready to start but added that Minteh has been playing well and is striking up a good understanding with left-back Ferdi Kadioglu.