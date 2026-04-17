Milner + Dunk: Brighton injury latest for FPL Gameweek 33

Brighton and Hove Albion captain Lewis Dunk will serve the final match of a two-game ban this weekend, although he will be back for the latter half of Double Gameweek 33.
- READ MORE: Press conferences for Double Gameweek 33
Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Fabian Hurzeler has no fresh injury concerns. While James Milner is not yet ready to return from a minor issue, a recovery isn’t too far away.
“He’s still going to be out but he’s getting close. Besides that, everything is fine.” – Fabian Hurzeler on James Milner and the wider Brighton team news
Adam Webster (knee) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee) are long-term absentees.
Meanwhile, one of Hurzeler’s biggest selection headaches is Kaoru Mitoma v Yankuba Minteh on the left wing.
The Brighton boss did say that Mitoma is ready to start but added that Minteh has been playing well and is striking up a good understanding with left-back Ferdi Kadioglu.
“So it’s definitely an option [for Mitoma to start]. Having Kaoru Mitoma fully fit is always great. Definitely a big option for us. We know that Kaoru Mitoma can change a game, that Kaoru Mitoma is crucial for us to perform well. On the other side, we have Yankuba Minteh showing some really good performances on the left side, showing a good connection together with Ferdi [Kadioglu].
“It’s positive for me to have these two players available and then I can make a decision regarding this.” – Fabian Hurzeler