Nott’m Forest v Burnley predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Double Gameweek 33 clash between Nottingham Forest and Burnley.

The match at City Ground kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 19 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

NOTT’M FOREST

BURNLEY

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 16th Nott’m Forest 32 33 -12 LDDWD 19th Burnley 32 20 -30 LLDLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):