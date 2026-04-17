Tottenham v Brighton predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Double Gameweek 33 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion.
The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 17:30 BST on Saturday 18 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
TOTTENHAM
BRIGHTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|9th
|Brighton
|32
|46
|+6
|WLWWW
|18th
|Tottenham
|32
|30
|-11
|LLDLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):