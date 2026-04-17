Tottenham v Brighton predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Double Gameweek 33 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 17:30 BST on Saturday 18 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 33 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

TOTTENHAM

BRIGHTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 9th Brighton 32 46 +6 WLWWW 18th Tottenham 32 30 -11 LLDLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):