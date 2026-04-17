Yoro, Dorgu, Maguire: Man United injury latest for FPL Gameweek 33

After Monday night’s dismissal for violent conduct, Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez will begin a three-match ban.
Not only that, fellow centre-half Harry Maguire, who was himself suspended in Gameweek 32, has been hit by an additional one-match ban for “acting in an improper manner” in the draw with Bournemouth a month ago.
And reports on Friday afternoon suggest Leny Yoro will miss the Chelsea trip with an unspecified injury.
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Patrick Dorgu (hamstring) and Matthijs de Ligt (back) remain sidelined, too, but Kobbie Mainoo could return from a minor issue.
He has travelled to London ahead of Saturday’s game.
“Patrick [Dorgu] is not [back]. He’s going well, rehabbing well. He’s on track but not with us, in terms of training back on the pitch. I’ve already said that. It’s positive, he’s doing really well.
“Kobbie [Mainoo] is working a little bit towards it and doing a little bit, so there’s a decision to be made there.” – Michael Carrick