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Yoro, Dorgu, Maguire: Man United injury latest for FPL Gameweek 33

17 April 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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After Monday night’s dismissal for violent conduct, Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez will begin a three-match ban.

Not only that, fellow centre-half Harry Maguire, who was himself suspended in Gameweek 32, has been hit by an additional one-match ban for “acting in an improper manner” in the draw with Bournemouth a month ago.

And reports on Friday afternoon suggest Leny Yoro will miss the Chelsea trip with an unspecified injury.

Patrick Dorgu (hamstring) and Matthijs de Ligt (back) remain sidelined, too, but Kobbie Mainoo could return from a minor issue.

He has travelled to London ahead of Saturday’s game.

“Patrick [Dorgu] is not [back]. He’s going well, rehabbing well. He’s on track but not with us, in terms of training back on the pitch. I’ve already said that. It’s positive, he’s doing really well.

“Kobbie [Mainoo] is working a little bit towards it and doing a little bit, so there’s a decision to be made there.” – Michael Carrick

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

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