Yoro, Dorgu, Maguire: Man United injury latest for FPL Gameweek 33

After Monday night’s dismissal for violent conduct, Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez will begin a three-match ban.

Not only that, fellow centre-half Harry Maguire, who was himself suspended in Gameweek 32, has been hit by an additional one-match ban for “acting in an improper manner” in the draw with Bournemouth a month ago.

And reports on Friday afternoon suggest Leny Yoro will miss the Chelsea trip with an unspecified injury.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Double Gameweek 33

Patrick Dorgu (hamstring) and Matthijs de Ligt (back) remain sidelined, too, but Kobbie Mainoo could return from a minor issue.

He has travelled to London ahead of Saturday’s game.