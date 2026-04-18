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FPL Gameweek 33: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + DefCon

18 April 2026 5 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Our Scoreboard rounds up the Fantasy numbers from Saturday’s five Double Gameweek 33 matches.

The goals, assists, bonus and defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points summaries are from LiveFPL.

Meanwhile, you’ll also find the leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data, which comes from our Members Area.

GAMEWEEK 33: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS, DEFCON + PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

Gameweek 33 DefCon
Gameweek 33 DefCon
Gameweek 33 DefCon

GAMEWEEK 33: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click the result of each fixture to be taken to the relevant match page:

Chelsea0 – 1Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur2 – 2Brighton and Hove Albion
Newcastle United1 – 2Bournemouth
Leeds United3 – 0Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford0 – 0Fulham
defensive contributions
5 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. GE
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Early days, but here is my first draft for FH34, what do you think?

    (0.5 itb)

    Raya (Bentley)
    Gabriel/Neco/Mavropanos (Milenkovic, Dalot)
    Salah/Bruno/Cunha/Gibbs (KDH)
    Gyokeres/Bowen/Taty

    Open Controls
    1. Bennerman
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Looks like you're just picking anyone you fancy

      Open Controls
      1. GE
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Hmmm, what do you mean?

        Open Controls
    2. Moon Dog
        just now

        I respect Everton too much to have 3 West Ham players.

        Although I appreciate that you got your Taty out on this site. Takes guts.

        Open Controls
    3. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Didn’t realise they were that close but if Everton win tomorrow, they’re 2 points off a champions league place

      Open Controls

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