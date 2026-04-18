FPL Gameweek 33: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + DefCon

Our Scoreboard rounds up the Fantasy numbers from Saturday’s five Double Gameweek 33 matches.
The goals, assists, bonus and defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points summaries are from LiveFPL.
Meanwhile, you’ll also find the leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data, which comes from our Members Area.
GAMEWEEK 33: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS, DEFCON + PROJECTED BONUS POINTS
GAMEWEEK 33: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)
MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE
Click the result of each fixture to be taken to the relevant match page:
|Chelsea
|0 – 1
|Manchester United
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2 – 2
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|Newcastle United
|1 – 2
|Bournemouth
|Leeds United
|3 – 0
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Brentford
|0 – 0
|Fulham