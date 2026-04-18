FPL General’s Haaland-less Free Hit for Gameweek 33

With Double Gameweek 33 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, our pundits are finalising their teams before Saturday’s deadline.

FPL General, who has three top 500 finishes to his name, is using a Free Hit that commits to his season-long avoidance of Erling Haaland (£14.5m).

Here, he outlines his plans for the week ahead.

Gameweek 32 Review

The Troops have finally entered the world’s top 500k! It’s been a very enjoyable climb since playing the Wildcard from 2.2 million in Gameweek 24.

My decision to bring Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m) back in for Mateus Mane (£4.3m) was perfectly timed, as the West Ham United talisman delivered three assists and some defensive contributions (DefCon). The second free transfer was rolled.

75 points meant a sizeable jump from 639k to 434k, thanks to other heroes Nico O’Reilly (£5.0m), Virgil van Dijk (£6.3m) and Igor Thiago (£7.3m).

Although frustrating to lose Emiliano Martinez (£5.1m) during Aston Villa’s warm-up, he was back between the sticks in midweek. Also, I held on to Hugo Ekitike (£9.2m) as he would’ve been handy for Blank Gameweek 34. But a serious injury ensures he’ll be transferred out next week, possibly for Ollie Watkins (£8.5m).

For now, though, my Free Hit chip is active for Double Gameweek 33.

Double Gameweek 33 Free Hit Team