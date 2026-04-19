Man City v Arsenal team news: Hosts unchanged, Odegaard + Eze start

Manchester City kick off their ‘double’ in Gameweek 33 this Sunday afternoon, facing Arsenal at home.

The title showdown at the Etihad gets underway at 16:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Pep Guardiola names the same side that beat Chelsea in Gameweek 32.

It means Nico O’Reilly is fit to start.

Further forward, Antoine Semenyo and Jeremy Doku flank Erling Haaland, with Rayan Cherki in behind.

Elsewhere, there is a return to the matchday squad for John Stones.

As for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta has made two alterations from Europe: Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz in for Gabriel Martinelli and Viktor Gyokeres, who drop to the bench.

It looks like Eberechi Eze will start off the left as a result of those changes.

LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly, Bernardo, Rodri, Semenyo, Cherki, Doku, Haaland

Subs: Trafford, Reijnders, Stones, Ake, Marmoush, Nico, Ait-Nouri, Savinho, Foden

Arsenal XI: Raya, Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Rice, Madueke, Odegaard, Eze, Havertz

Subs: Kepa, White, Jesus, Martinelli, Gyokeres, Norgaard, Trossard, Lewis-Skelly, Dowman

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: