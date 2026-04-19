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Man City v Arsenal team news: Hosts unchanged, Odegaard + Eze start

19 April 2026 116 comments
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Manchester City kick off their ‘double’ in Gameweek 33 this Sunday afternoon, facing Arsenal at home.

The title showdown at the Etihad gets underway at 16:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Pep Guardiola names the same side that beat Chelsea in Gameweek 32.

It means Nico O’Reilly is fit to start.

Further forward, Antoine Semenyo and Jeremy Doku flank Erling Haaland, with Rayan Cherki in behind.

Elsewhere, there is a return to the matchday squad for John Stones.

As for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta has made two alterations from Europe: Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz in for Gabriel Martinelli and Viktor Gyokeres, who drop to the bench.

It looks like Eberechi Eze will start off the left as a result of those changes.

LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly, Bernardo, Rodri, Semenyo, Cherki, Doku, Haaland

Subs: Trafford, Reijnders, Stones, Ake, Marmoush, Nico, Ait-Nouri, Savinho, Foden

Arsenal XI: Raya, Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Rice, Madueke, Odegaard, Eze, Havertz

Subs: Kepa, White, Jesus, Martinelli, Gyokeres, Norgaard, Trossard, Lewis-Skelly, Dowman

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

116 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    54 mins ago

    Club Foot Haaland

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  2. Ady87
    • 12 Years
    54 mins ago

    Ffs Haaland, I’ve got Semenyo(c), he obviously hasn’t

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    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Those two have zero chemistry on the pitch

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  3. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    53 mins ago

    O’Reilly leading the line again

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  4. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    52 mins ago

    Man if Pep weren’t such a manchild I’d have had Cherki from GW1, remember Reijnders lol

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  5. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    51 mins ago

    Of course its Nunes and Cherki, and OReilly CS cleared within 15 mins...

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    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Not a time to stress, NOR will score today.

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  6. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    48 mins ago

    Haaland wtf

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  7. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    48 mins ago

    Haaland borrowing my pitching wedge…

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  8. JBG
    • 7 Years
    47 mins ago

    Wish I was even more "brave" and went for Cherki C instead of Semenyo. Cherki even has the form out of the two

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  9. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    44 mins ago

    O’Reilly doing a Gazza…

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    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      just now

      And currently playing CM, does what he wants…

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  10. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    44 mins ago

    Haaland is awful. FPL General was right all along

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  11. La Roja
    • 14 Years
    41 mins ago

    (C)herki 😎

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    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Good for you, genuinely. Annoyed with myself for not doing the same

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    2. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      16 mins ago

      Only cause you couldn’t afford Semenyo…

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      1. La Roja
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        I’m just n FH you nutter

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        1. Jafooli
          • 14 Years
          just now

          😉

          Well played Rojaramma..

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  12. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    40 mins ago

    Another hour incoming with City trying to score
    With Arsenal trying to stop them

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    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      That's literally 50% of what football is.

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  13. Zalk
    • 14 Years
    40 mins ago

    Madueke and Eze are either nervous or they don't care about this game. Zero interest in fighting for the ball...

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    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Fighting for the ball would imply chasing out of position which is against Artetas instructions

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  14. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    Mos YC

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    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Mos Def

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  15. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    Gabriel hugging Haaland

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Just being affectionate

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  16. JBG
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    Oh ffs Semen assist to Nunes would've been perfect just then -_-

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    1. thegaffer82
      • 14 Years
      11 mins ago

      Semen is an unfortunate nickname to be… erm… stained with

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      1. Jafooli
        • 14 Years
        9 mins ago

        Better than the Jiz Wizard…

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        1. JBG
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          KDB earned that nickname though

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  17. BLUEARMY83
    • 1 Year
    32 mins ago

    I need some help.

    I have 3 FT with 0.3 ITB. Currently have 9 available for GW34. I have no strikers, i own Haaland, Pedro, DCL.

    Want to sell DCL and Pedro, also happy to let Mbeumo go to free some funds up.

    Who's the best 3 players to bring in, is it worth targeting Palace players for gw36 (potential double)

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Get 3 MCI, get Okafor and don't be stupid. You cannot sell DCL when he has Burnley this soon.

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      1. BLUEARMY83
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        My team is

        Raya, Dubravka
        Gab,VD,Tarwokski,Hill,Alderete
        Semenyo,Bruno,Mbeumo,Rogers,Wilson
        Haaland,Pedro,DCL

        Just trying to use the transfers to get a full 11 out but don't know which way to go with it. Will add a 3rd city down the line

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  18. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    32 mins ago

    Grab by Gab on Cherki is thru

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  19. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Great game of football so far

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    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      BUT ARSENAL HATE FOOTBALL?!?!?

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      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        22 mins ago

        City attacking while Arsenal are spending as much time on the ground as possible. Eze with some pathetic dives. WIsh refs would stop giving those cowardly free kicks to players who fall over for nothing and grab the ball. In fact give the player grabbing the ball a yellow and FK to the other team.

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        1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          21 mins ago

          Lol ok

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          1. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            19 mins ago

            Are you watching the game?..

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            1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              17 mins ago

              I'm all good, lad. X

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              1. #1 Salah Hater
                • 1 Year
                15 mins ago

                that's a no then

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                1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  Thanks for chipping in 🙂

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      2. #1 Salah Hater
        • 1 Year
        20 mins ago

        Arsenal committing cynical fouls every 2mins and passing it along the backline as much as possible to nullify the game.

        So yeah, the usual

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    2. thegaffer82
      • 14 Years
      20 mins ago

      Beauty (or greatness in this case) is in the eye of the beholder.
      I think it’s been a game lacking in quality

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  20. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    First name on my team next season?

    Cherki

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    1. Kaneyonero
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Will be worth more so might not be worth getting

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      1. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        He won’t go up that much as he doesn’t have that many points

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        1. Scapegoat Salah
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          Will be around 8.0

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  21. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Turns out Haaland isn't reliable

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    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      16 mins ago

      been crap for months now

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      1. Ignasi M
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        He might score against Burnley, but likely to be a penalty. Since December, City's goals have mostly been coming from midfield and defence as Pep has changed the system to accommodate Cherki.

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        1. Ignasi M
          • 8 Years
          13 mins ago

          It's why I captained Palmer, but that looks to be a pro decision. I was hoping Palmer would go bonkers yesterday to qualify for champions league.

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          1. Scapegoat Salah
            • 9 Years
            10 mins ago

            You’ve hit the jackpot with that decision - Palmer loves Brighton, his best record is against them

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            1. Ignasi M
              • 8 Years
              5 mins ago

              Fingers crossed. He has been poor this season though. The club World Cup hasn't helped the players. Fingers crossed for a Palmer penalty or two.

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          2. Ignasi M
            • 8 Years
            just now

            *poor decision

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      2. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        Yeah glad I had the cojones to avoid and double up with Semenyo and Cherki instead

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      3. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        Must have imagined the hattrick against Liverpool

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        1. Scapegoat Salah
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Luckily I missed that lol

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  22. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Thats quite funny that. Just checked the score to see that Cherki and Nunes with GI, the two players I didnt get on FH

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  23. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Since when Haaland has been becoming Darwin?

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    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      That's (d)evolution, baby.

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  24. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Not owning Haaland is a cheat code in this game. Every game week theres 190+ EO of 2 points every week that you avoid.

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    1. Shark Team
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Wait till he scores 2 vs Burnley

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  25. Shark Team
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Arsenal are so bad to be either PL or CL winners

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