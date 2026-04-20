Scout Notes

FPL notes: Gibbs-White hat-trick, Rodri injury + will Pep rotate?

20 April 2026 30 comments
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There are two more of Sunday’s Premier League matches to get through as we continue our Double Gameweek 33 Scout Notes.

This time, it’s Manchester City 2-1 Arsenal and Nottingham Forest 4-1 Burnley.

PEP ON RODRI …

The only downside from Sunday’s win over Arsenal was the fact that Rodri (£6.3m) had to be substituted off in the second half.

Rodri will now be assessed in the coming days.

“I don’t know how long Rodri will be out. [It’s the] Groin I think the doctor said but we will see. We will make a test tonight or tomorrow.” – Pep Guardiola on Rodri

… AND ROTATION

City are in action once more at Burnley on Wednesday, likely without Rodri, before Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final against Southampton.

For the past three matches since the international break, Pep Guardiola’s only line-up alteration has been in goal.

However, the Spaniard has admitted he will need to rotate in this busy period.

“In these last games I played more or less the starting XI because we had six, seven, eight days between games. But now we go to Burnley and then London to play Southampton and these guys cannot play all the time. If you are a good team, we can do it together.” – Pep Guardiola

If City beat Burnley in midweek, they will go top of the table on either goals scored or goal difference, with Pep urging his squad not to “lose the focus”.

“Congratulations to the guys, but don’t lose the focus. Wednesday is our game in hand and we can be there if we win. That’s what we have to do. Doing it will be so difficult because Everton or Brentford, or Aston Villa, Crystal Palace. The games that we have. Bournemouth away. Last week they won in Emirates and Newcastle. It will be more difficult.” – Pep Guardiola

CHERKI HAUL + “EXCEPTIONAL” O’REILLY

Rayan Cherki (£6.4m) is enjoying a fine debut season for City, and he was superb once more on Sunday, flicking the ball into the far corner after some top-quality footwork, having previously hit the post.

The Frenchman has now delivered 20 points across his last two matches.   

In an excellent display, Erling Haaland (£14.5m) later scored the winner, having recorded five shots in total, including three ‘big chances’.

Nico O’Reilly (£5.1m) was fit to start as a ‘roaming’ left-back, and it was his clever pass across the six-yard box that found the Norwegian, who subsequently slotted home.

“Incredible defensively, offensively and set pieces. What a player he is becoming. Playing different positions. He is exceptional. He had the composure today to take the ball and again arrive in the final third for the second goal. What a season! I don’t know if he is the best player or the man of the season but the young one? Guys, it has to be.” – Pep Guardiola on Nico O’Reilly

Elsewhere, fellow full-back Matheus Nunes (£5.3m) banked the assist for Cherki’s opener, his eighth of the campaign, the most of any defender.

Antoine Semenyo (£8.2), however, was poor. He got into some very decent positions, but his first touch/final ball frequently let him down.

EZE OFF THE LEFT

Mikel Arteta made two alterations to his line-up for this encounter. Martin Odegaard (£7.8m) returned in place of Gabriel Martinelli (£6.8m), while Kai Havertz (£7.3m) was preferred to Viktor Gyokeres (£8.8m) up top.

Eberechi Eze (£7.2m) consequently started off the left, which added more technical quality to Arsenal’s play.

In a front-footed display, Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.1m) – who was lucky to avoid a red card – came within the width of the post to make it 2-2, while Eze earlier struck the crossbar with a superb effort.

Prior to that, a rare Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.6m) error gifted Havertz the equaliser. The German international had plenty of other opportunities, too, missing a one-on-one, before sending a header inches over the bar.

In total, Havertz missed four Opta ‘big chances’, with five shots in total.

Arsenal have now lost their last four matches in a row in domestic competitions, but the title is still a long way from being over, a real positive from a Fantasy perspective, as both teams simpy need to keep on winning.

Finally, William Saliba (£6.1m) and Martin Zubimendi (£5.0m) should both gain defensive contribution (DefCon) points in the next FPL refresh:

GIBBS-WHITE SUPERB

Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.5m) stepped up when his team needed it on Sunday, as Forest extended their unbeaten run to seven matches in all competitions.

With a hat-trick in Gameweek 33, the England hopeful has now produced 10 attacking returns in 14 matches since the turn of the year, amassing 91 points, the most of any player except Bruno Fernandes (£10.3m).

In that time, he’s been directly involved in 62% of Forest’s goals when on the pitch.

“He deserves that. This is just my opinion. He deserves it because he has the quality and he has the qualities of a leader. When things are not happening in the way we want, when the team is struggling in the game, a lot of players in this moment prefer to hide and don’t want the ball. This is not Morgan; he wants the ball and he wants the responsibility. He wants to score goals and assist.

“When I told him that, when we are attacking, I wanted him to play in the pocket but, when we defend, he must defend on the side, it was not a problem for him. He understands the game. He has the spirit. When I was watching the first half, me and my staff were talking about how Morgan was not in his best conditions today. In the first half, the team didn’t find him in the right spaces.

“I asked them to go prove our quality and our spirit. He has a lot of talent in the pockets, a lot of character and team spirit, and he leads the team. He is a fantastic player for us. And not only speaking about technically and tactically, but also about character.” – Vitor Pereira on Morgan Gibbs-White

An injury doubt before the match, Chris Wood (£7.1m) was fit to start at the City Ground, but it was substitute Igor Jesus (£5.8m) who put the icing on the cake, grabbing his fourth attacking return in six matches.

Elsewhere, Elliot Anderson (£5.6m), who missed Thursday’s win over Porto after the death of his mother, returned to the Forest line-up and was superb, nearly banking DefCon.

BURNLEY COLLAPSE

As for ‘doublers’ Burnley, they played pretty well in the first half, with Martin Dubravka (£4.0m) barely tested.

Sitting in a low block, they even took an unlikely lead, with Zian Flemming’s (£5.3m) ninth league goal of the season putting them ahead at the break.

They soon imploded, however, ahead of Wednesday’s home encounter against City, when relegation could potentially be confirmed.

“We’ve failed this season, that’s clear for everyone to see. We’ve fallen short. The levels of what we need to bring week after week haven’t been there. Today summed that up – the inconsistencies and the frailties in the final 30 minutes. We’ve got a lot of scars over this season and that’s weighing heavy on us.” – Scott Parker

MURILLO + HUDSON-ODOI INJURY LATEST

There were a couple of injury updates to report, too.

Murillo (£5.2m), who had previously hobbled off in Europe last week, had to make way.

“I don’t know. He needs to do a scan. Talking with him, I don’t think it’s serious. We’ll see.” – Vitor Pereira on Murillo

In a further blow, Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.7m) could miss the rest of the season.

“It is a serious injury. It was very bad news for us. He had a scan and now it is trying to understand if it is possible for him to recover before the end of the season.” – Vitor Pereira on Callum Hudson-Odoi

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30 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Thoughts on this FH?

    Raya
    Gabriel Virgil Porro
    Wilson Gibbs-White Szoboszlai Salah Fernandes
    Watkins Bowen
    Kinsky Andersen Diouf Guiu

    a/ Is Porro a mistake?
    b/ Xavi over Szoboszlai or Gibbs-White?
    c/ Another Man U mid?

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    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      This looks excellent and you could comfortably leave it like that. Putting in Spurs players feels like a mistake but I think it’s worth going for it and having some fun with Free Hit. They are going to go all out to pick up points and Wolves definitely look like their resurgence has dipped now. I will have one of Porro/Xavi I think.

      Can’t decide if MGW is only because of the hat-trick on Saturday and that’s against Burnley, not sure I would consider him otherwise and Sunderland at home don’t give too much away. Think I would prefer a Xavi v Wolves in a potential ping pong match or Szsoboslai against a weaker Palace defence.

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    2. Radulfo28773
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Very similar to mine. I just have Gyokeres instead of Szoboszlai and Mavropanos instead of Porro

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    3. Hazardous1221
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      The XI is similar to mine. I have Ndiaye and Gakpo instead of Szobo and MGW, everyone else the same

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  2. Keane There Dunne That
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Freehit is starting to take shape… early thoughts?

    Raya
    Gabriel VVD Porro
    Salah Fernandes Wirtz Cunha Summerville
    Bowen Solanke

    Hermansen Heaven Mane 3.7

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  3. z13
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Marco Rose has agreed to take over as Bournemouth manager on a three-year contract when Andoni Iraola leaves at the end of the season. - BBC.

      Why did they have to go for this guy? Surely managers like Ange are better, or Lampard.

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        You'd think that Lampard would stick with what he's created and see how he can translate that team spirit into the challenges of the Premier League

        Sunderland might be the model to look at there

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      2. Holmes
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Face matter

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    • CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Who is a priority transfer out of these:

      A: Gordon
      B: Mbeumo
      C: Timber

      I'm okay taking a -4 if needed.

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      1. Holmes
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Whoever is injured

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        1. CoracAld2831
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          All are yellow flagged doubts.

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      2. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        And if things go bad, i'm relatively OK using the wildcard as well.

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    • Under my Cucurella
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Which option on FH34

      A: Xavi Ndiaye Raya (3-5-2)
      B: Cunha Beto Kinsky (3-4-3)

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        A stands out

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    • #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      46 mins ago

      Surely Pep doesn't p*ss the league away now after coming this far by playing bog standard players like Savinho & Marmoush vs Burnley... right?

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        22 mins ago

        No chance, full strength all way. Think he has realised this season he can’t trust the likes of Ait-Nouri, Foden, Savinho, Marmoush.

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        1. #1 Salah Hater
          • 1 Year
          18 mins ago

          Obviously the sensible move is go full strength vs Burnley and rest vs Southampton.

          But Pep is Pep and there's always the chance he overthinks it with some deep philosophical rationale like showing respect to Southampton

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          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 12 Years
            3 mins ago

            Yeah there will be Jedi mind tricks at play for certain.

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    • Evasivo
      • 15 Years
      38 mins ago

      ‪Bowen Brace‬

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      1. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yes to punish me for replacing him with Pedro.

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    • Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      Which combo on FH34?
      A. Xavi Watkins
      B. Rogers Solanke

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      1. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        A

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    • Hazardous1221
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      Thoughts on this freehit team brothers and sisters?

      Raya
      Gabriel, VVD, Porro
      Salah, Bruno F, Gakpo, Ndiaye, Wilson
      Watkins, Bowen

      3.8, Reinildo, Alderete, Mane

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    • Holmes
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      No love Palace vs West Ham game?

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      1. Evasivo
        • 15 Years
        10 mins ago

        Agreed! No team sheet or no hay nada

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      2. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        A bit of scouting for Palace double gameweek players ?
        Plus I've got 4 players with no game next week & no Free Hit
        3 Man City who I'm keeping plus Pedro who I might transfer out for Bowen .

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        1. JBG
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Scouting players that might/most likely won't play both matches?

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      3. Hughes Your Daddy
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Spurs will not be happy as we resting lots of 1st team players. On the other hand would be funny though if Brennan Johnson finally gets his 1st and winning goal tonight to help them.

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    • Moon Dog
        5 mins ago

        Sarr benched once again. Glasner's wrapping him in the thickest cotton wool and only bringing him out on European nights.

        If they do been Shakhtar I'm not sure we can rely on two starts in the double.

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        1. JBG
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Exactly

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