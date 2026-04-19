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FPL Gameweek 33: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus + DefCon

19 April 2026 88 comments
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Our Scoreboard rounds up the Fantasy numbers from Sunday’s four Double Gameweek 33 matches.

The goals, assists, bonus and defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points summaries are from LiveFPL.

Meanwhile, you’ll also find the leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data, which comes from our Members Area.

GAMEWEEK 33: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS, DEFCON + PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 33: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click the result of each fixture to be taken to the relevant match page:

Manchester City2 – 1Arsenal
Nottingham Forest4 – 1Burnley
Everton1 – 2Liverpool
Aston Villa4 – 3Sunderland
defensive contributions
88 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. el polako
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    I dont like Arsenal.
    I really don’t like Arteta and his desperate energy.

    Yet still think they will win the title, City will slip and schedule looks better for The Gunners.

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    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Not at all, two physically demanding futures for Arsenal against Atletico and potentially knocked out by them will impact on their PL schedule even more and their mentality is heavily under pressure.

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        *fixtures

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  2. Moon Dog
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      The Premier League has been pure fire today. Tons of goals & huge drama at both ends of the table. Setup for an exciting run in!

      6th place might even get Champion's League if Villa win the Europa League, right? And with 14th placed Newcastle only 6pts from Chelsea in 6th, that incentivises a ton of midtable teams.

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      1. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        The only way there can be 6 (or even 7) English teams in the CL is if the EL (or even CL) winners finish outside of the top 5.

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    • Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Barcelona got a red card in the champions league for the same thing as what Khusanov did on Havertz by the way

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    • FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      No one listened to me about MGW before deadline 😥

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      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 16 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        More points for you.

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        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          First on my bench 😥 😥 😥

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          1. Tripswich
              1 min ago

              Mine too. Had him in my team Friday evening, took him out for Gomez Saturday morning.

              Also have Pedro to make it all the more torturous.

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        2. Punned It
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          I didn't listen to anyone, I grabbed him, played him, and very nearly capped him. Hope you get som bench jam!

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          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            My life depends on Pedro missing the Brighton game.

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            1. Gazwaz80
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              Me too

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          2. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 50 mins ago

            I asked James from Planet FPL if I should get MGW over Enzo on FH on his deadline stream and he said "I wouldn't."

            So sick of FPL CCs I could vomit.

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            1. TheBrazilianRonaldo
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              Shortlisted him, but was not on WC, so stuck with Nico Williams. MGW break out season in a below average team.

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        3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          Already had him thankfully!!! Very satisfied!!

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          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            He was the key to that Rolling Stones song all this time.

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        4. HuttonDressedasLahm
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          I’d already bought him though last week 🙂

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          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            "Get out."

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        5. Weasel Boy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          I put him in my GW 32 WC team for this fixture.
          Didn't expect a 20 pointer.

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          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Nice planning. Well done.

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        6. Big Mike
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          I did. 20 points in the bag.

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      2. tuturututu
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        85(-12) with 10 to play, Haaland captain. Finally a gw this season where I'm satisfied with results

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      3. FPL Scoop
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Gabriel staying put for WC32-ers hasn’t worked well… stinking up the Bench Boost at the moment!

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        1. Qaiss
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          I’m not really sure why he’s only on 6 defcons. Felt like he was clearing everything away today

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        2. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          I never understood the logic in that at all, it made no sense even beforehand. Bruno the only SGW player that stood out as worthwhile having. None of us saw that MGW haul coming.

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          1. Jordan.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            i kept him for the last 5 games of the season ,no f/t or chips left was my logic,he hit the post btw

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          2. HuttonDressedasLahm
            • 16 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            I definitely saw a goal v the worst team in the league..
            A Hattie was a super bonus

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        3. DeSelby
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Should have been even worse. He deserved a straight red card and subsequent 3 match ban. It's not even a subjective decision. The fact that they chose not to enforce the laws there is scandalous. And I didn't even care which team won the game.

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      4. FDMS All Starz
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Thoughts on this FH?

        Raya
        Gabriel VVD Mavrapanos
        Xavi Bruno Salah Gakpo
        Bowen Solanke Watkins
        (Kinsky King Reinildo Alderate)

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        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Like all of it apart from Gakpo, he is a horrible pick. Don’t like him as a footballer or an FPL pick. Not even nailed in the team and scores once in a while and never when you need him to.

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          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            Szsobozlai, Ndiaye, KDH, Wilson, Rogers all much better.

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            1. FDMS All Starz
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 24 mins ago

              Cheers, only thing is Liverpool are maybe more likely to score 2+ goals but yes Gakpo is very hot cold

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              1. Pep's Money Laundry
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                Gakpo had an excellent game today, I'm not saying I would pick him as he is inconsistent but he might be regaining some of his previous form

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      5. OverTinker
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Arsenal Quadriple to triple
        Triple to double
        Double to single
        single to trouble

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        1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 12 Years
          43 mins ago

          Quadruple bottle

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        2. HuttonDressedasLahm
          • 16 Years
          40 mins ago

          Quadchokle

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      6. Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        FH 1st thoughts:
        0.0 ITB

        Lammens
        Gabriel Virgil Andersen
        Cunha Fernandes Salah Szoboszlai Gibbs-White
        Watkins Bowen

        Qs:
        A) ManU defence + 2 x mids mad?
        B) MGW over Wilson
        C) Zero Spurs v Wolves? Xavi?
        D) Salah too romantic?

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        1. Pep's Money Laundry
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          A. 3 Manu is too many on FH
          B. Both, I would pick Wilson over Szob or Cunha
          C. I'm on FH, I might just ignore this fixture but as I'm unsure
          D. Nah, worth a punt

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        2. ball c
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          48 mins ago

          C - Porro good option.
          I’m going with 4-5-1 formation.
          Taking on the likes of Watkins and MGW who will be popular on FH but up against tough defences.

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          1. Connor's Calling
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            just now

            Thanks both!

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        3. Big Mike
          • 3 Years
          27 mins ago

          A) Yes, I'd just go for Bruno. Put Raya in goal.
          B) Yes, as MGW has pens and Wilson doesn't.
          C) I'd go for Xavi and Porro as Wolves are pretty much down and out and are unlikely to score. Think Spurs will win comfortably.
          D) No.

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      7. JBG
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Still don't understand how Gabriel didn't get a RC this match, could've had 2 YCs or even a straight RC. Genuinely don't understand it. Happy because I don't need to replace him now for upcoming GW. But the way other teams get treated and seeing this, makes the refs in the PL look even worse.

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        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          As an owner, I’m happy

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      8. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Arsenal and city separated by 1 goal on goal difference. Assuming City win their match in hand, they will be level or ahead by a few. Both Arsenal and City are going to have to bang in plenty of goals, it may come down to it. Have to target Arsenal attack again I think

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        1. HuttonDressedasLahm
          • 16 Years
          39 mins ago

          Why? Are they suddenly going to score goals?
          In theory it could ruin their defensive options as they’ll be more open

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          1. FPL Blow-In
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 min ago

            Well they will know that the 1-0 wins won’t be enough to stay the pace with City. They have no choice but to be more gung ho

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        2. ball c
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          36 mins ago

          Yeah. Who would be a differential in their attack?
          Last few seasons I’ve won ML’s due to Eze’s end of season form. May go with him on FH punt

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        3. bigbudgie
          • 11 Years
          25 mins ago

          Bro check their last 6 games, they've scored 4 times. One in two games against City, which was due to goalkeeping error. 1 against Bournemouth which was a penalty for handball. One against Sporting away and one against championship opposition. Couldn't score against Sporting at home. And that's with Arteta using every single one of his attacking players during the course of games. Even if they do score its a lottery

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          1. FPL Blow-In
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            10 mins ago

            Yeah, I’m aware. However, they have been playing in such a way to protect their lead in the league. That’s gone now, they’ve no choice other than to switch it up.

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            1. bigbudgie
              • 11 Years
              5 mins ago

              Three of those were cup matches
              There's just no recent evidence that Arsenal can turn on a switch and start scoring

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        4. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          10 mins ago

          Arteta will probably set them up for more of the same and hope City mess up.

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      9. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        How's this front 8
        Wilson mgw bruno salah XAVI
        Watkins bowen

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        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 12 Years
          33 mins ago

          I count 7 😉

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          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 12 Years
            3 mins ago

            Currently the same as me but now thinking so will do MGW > one of Cunha/Szobozlai/Ndiaye/KDH. Or get a 4th defender.

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            1. Stranger Mings
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              I just took cunha out for mgw so guess it's between mgw, cunha & kdh

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        2. Big Mike
          • 3 Years
          24 mins ago

          My line up is similar except I have KDH instead of Wilson.

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          1. Stranger Mings
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Yeh kdh option

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      10. Babit1967
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Still got timber in my team - will he be back for next gameweek do we think?

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        1. JBG
          • 7 Years
          37 mins ago

          Well both Mosquera and White have been bad, at least imo. So Arteta might be desperate to have him back at least.

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          1. Babit1967
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Fingers crossed

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      11. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Not sure MGW @ Sunderland is the play this week. Sunderland hardly concede at home. Better of going big at the back with Sunderland.

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        1. HuttonDressedasLahm
          • 16 Years
          23 mins ago

          Yeah, agree. Considering triple Sun defence to be honest

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      12. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Think I am going to do J.Pedro > Solanke. Wildcard next week.

        Kelleher
        Gabriel Saliba Virgil Andersen
        Bruno Mbeumo Dango
        Thiago Bowen Solanke

        Petrovic Alderete Tavernier Rayan

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        1. Fifa las vegas
          • 13 Years
          just now

          I’m tempted by a punt with Solanke on FH also. Want to left field pick that could pull a haul out of nowhere

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      13. Old Wulfrunian
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Best gk only for gw34?

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        1. bigbudgie
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Woodman! Wait for Liverpool team news 🙂

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          1. g40steve
            • 8 Years
            5 mins ago

            Decent choice 0 ownership

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        2. Stranger Mings
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Raya

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      14. Big Mike
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Does anyone know when the Man City v Palace game will be played?

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        1. NZREDS
          • 12 Years
          21 mins ago

          Gw36

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          1. Big Mike
            • 3 Years
            20 mins ago

            Is that official?

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      15. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        52 mins ago

        Benching MGW and Justin is rough
        This guy will be hoping Joao Pedro misses his second game!
        https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/993278/event/33/

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      16. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        51 mins ago

        Double defence for FH34 what’s your thoughts best team/s?

        Ars
        Pool
        Sunderland

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        1. Stranger Mings
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Raya gab vvd mukieke ?

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      17. Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        40 mins ago

        Opta allegedly still have Arsenal at 75% probability to win the league. No idea how. City are clearly going to win every game.

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        1. el polako
          • 8 Years
          31 mins ago

          Everton and Bournemouth away - two banana skins for City.
          Only West Ham for Arsenal imo.

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          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 12 Years
            8 mins ago

            Arsenal can turn any fixture into a banana skin.

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            1. el polako
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              I think that today’s game should show them that they’re capable of winning the title.
              They played well and were unlucky with hitting the woodwork twice.

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        2. FourLokoLeipzig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          Yeah, I just read that in a BBC article. Very surprising considering City will be on top in a few days, have the form, and have the history of finishing strong. Surely favourites now regardless of slightly trickier fixtures

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          1. Baines on Toast...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            3 mins ago

            Bookies have City favourites so I think the reporting might be wrong/outdated, surely no way Opta & bookies are that out of sync

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      18. Lecky Legs FC
        • 10 Years
        21 mins ago

        Hi hope your hitting the green arrows so far for the DGW I’ve got my TC,FH & BB left to play (no WC) worth me using FH chip for the BGW only have 7 players for it otherwise?

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      19. TheBrazilianRonaldo
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        Two players injured, and two players scored 0. On BB, but still a small greem arrow. Top 10k. Hoping Palmer quiet and Haaland brace vs Burnley.

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      20. shirtless
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        12 mins ago

        Well GW33 in 2026 is the week I can tell the grandkids I had James Justin on bench boost and he scored an overhead kick on the way to single handedly earn me 16 points lol. Best BB ever I reckon even with Dubravka. 22 so far.

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        1. Baines on Toast...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 mins ago

          I still think about Stephane Sessegnon scoring in stoppage time of the second game of a double in 2012-2013.

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      21. tuturututu
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Owners of Okafor, should we stick with him past gw34?

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      22. WVA
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        FH34?

        Raya
        Gab VVD Dalot
        Salah Bruno MGW KDH Le Fee
        Watkins Bowen

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        1. Stranger Mings
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Similar to me but looking at mukiele or dalot & either cunha/xavi/kdh

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