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Brighton v Chelsea team news: No Pedro or Palmer

21 April 2026 3 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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The barber was right: there’s no Joao Pedro or Cole Palmer for Chelsea this evening.

The Blues face Brighton and Hove Albion in both clubs’ second Double Gameweek 33 fixtures.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Brighton make three changes to their line-up for tonight’s game.

Georgino Rutter is in for the benched Danny Welbeck up front, while Kaoru Mitoma returns to the starting XI at the expense of the sidelined Diego Gomez.

Carlos Baleba for Yasin Ayari is the other alteration.

As for Chelsea, both of Liam Rosenior’s changes are enforced.

It’s not just Palmer who misses out but also Estevao. Both players have hamstring injuries.

Romeo Lavia and Trevoh Chalobah come into the side.

“Cole’s had some tightness in his hamstring, which he’s been carrying. He’s going to be out for this game, and we’ll see how he moves on for the FA Cup semi-final.

“I think Joao Pedro will be good for Sunday, but this game has come too close for him.” – Liam Rosenior, via the Chelsea website

LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, van Hecke, Boscagli, Kadioglu, Baleba, Hinshelwood, Gross, Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma.

Subs: Steele, Igor Julio, Veltman, Dunk, De Cuyper, Ayari, O’Riley, Welbeck, Kostoulas.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Hato, Cucurella, Fernandez, Lavia, Caicedo, Neto, Delap.

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Tosin, Sarr, Acheampong, Essugo, Andrey Santos, Garnacho, Guiu, Derry.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

3 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Babit1967
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Who is on Brighton pens?

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  2. Patio Kev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Got Taverniers juicy 7 points so far coming off my FH bench for Joao Pedro.

    Out of interest who have the Bench Boosters got coming off their bench ?

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  3. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    just now

    If Chelsea lose tonight will Liam survive losing 5 out of 5?

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