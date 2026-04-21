Brighton v Chelsea team news: No Pedro or Palmer

The barber was right: there’s no Joao Pedro or Cole Palmer for Chelsea this evening.

The Blues face Brighton and Hove Albion in both clubs’ second Double Gameweek 33 fixtures.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Brighton make three changes to their line-up for tonight’s game.

Georgino Rutter is in for the benched Danny Welbeck up front, while Kaoru Mitoma returns to the starting XI at the expense of the sidelined Diego Gomez.

Carlos Baleba for Yasin Ayari is the other alteration.

As for Chelsea, both of Liam Rosenior’s changes are enforced.

It’s not just Palmer who misses out but also Estevao. Both players have hamstring injuries.

Romeo Lavia and Trevoh Chalobah come into the side.

“Cole’s had some tightness in his hamstring, which he’s been carrying. He’s going to be out for this game, and we’ll see how he moves on for the FA Cup semi-final. “I think Joao Pedro will be good for Sunday, but this game has come too close for him.” – Liam Rosenior, via the Chelsea website

If J Pedro is out: 37.5% of the top 100k won’t have a replacement as they are on bench boost For the rest, the subs would be:

1- Gross 3.6%

2- Enzo 3.1%

3- Bruno Fernandes 2.6%

4- Wilson 2.5%

5- Gabriel 2.5%

6- Van Hecke 2.3%

7- Hill 2.1%

8- Tavernier 1.6%

9- Rice 1.5%

10-… pic.twitter.com/eFllD0tyfu — LiveFPL (@LiveFPLnet) April 20, 2026

LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, van Hecke, Boscagli, Kadioglu, Baleba, Hinshelwood, Gross, Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma.

Subs: Steele, Igor Julio, Veltman, Dunk, De Cuyper, Ayari, O’Riley, Welbeck, Kostoulas.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Hato, Cucurella, Fernandez, Lavia, Caicedo, Neto, Delap.

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Tosin, Sarr, Acheampong, Essugo, Andrey Santos, Garnacho, Guiu, Derry.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: