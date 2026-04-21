Suspensions

Who is suspended in FPL – and can anyone still get a yellow card ban?

21 April 2026 40 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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In the Suspension Tightrope, we look at players who are suspended or returning from the naughty step in Gameweek 34.

GOOD NEWS!

We start with some good news, however.

All 20 top-flight clubs have now contested 32 or more fixtures, so any player closing in on 10 Premier League bookings is no longer in danger of picking up a two-match ban for yellow card accumulation.

Bernardo Silva (£6.2m) was the last player who could have picked up a two-game suspension but he survived Sunday’s win over Arsenal without picking up a caution.

CAN PLAYERS STILL BE SUSPENDED FOR YELLOW CARD ACCUMULATION?

Gameweek ban 29 suspended ban Gameweek 31 Gameweek 33 ban still suspended in

The table above is from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

As mentioned above, players racking up 5/10 Premier League yellow cards are no longer in danger.

However, anyone amassing 15 cautions by the end of 2025/26 will pick up a three-game ban.

WHO COULD STILL REACH 15 BOOKINGS?

There are two players who could still reach 15 yellow cards by the end of the season:

still suspended in

However, they’d have to be booked in every single one of their clubs’ remaining fixtures to reach that figure.

Even then, their suspension wouldn’t be served until 2026/27. Bernardo, as we know, won’t even be a Manchester City player by then!

WHICH PLAYERS ARE SERVING SUSPENSIONS IN GAMEWEEK 34?

Goals + assists imminent! Who is 'due' in FPL Gameweek 24?

Joelinton (£5.9m) and Yerson Mosquera (£4.3m) will miss this weekend’s matches as they serve the final game of their two-match suspensions.

Lisandro Martinez (£4.8m) still has two games to go of his three-match ban, too.

RETURNING FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 34

Maguire still suspended in

Harry Maguire (£4.4m) returns for Manchester United this coming weekend. He has been absent for the last two matches after a Gameweek 31 dismissal and then a subsequent FA charge for “acting in an improper manner”.

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  1. BR510
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Kelleher (MUN A)
      Gabriel NEW (H) Alderete NFO (H) Konate CRY (H) Konsa FUL (A)
      Dango MUN (A) Bruno BRE (H) Cunha BRE (H) Gordon ARS (A)
      Thiago MUN (A) Bowen EVE (H)

      Bench = all blankers - 1 itb

      1. Alderete to Mukiele/Mavropanos/up to 5.1
      2. Gordon/Dango to Gibbs-White/Rice/up to 8.4
      3. Roll - 4FT for BB in 35
      4. Other?

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    • -GK22-
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Troll 11 of the season! Frustrating United

      Raya
      Munoz, Saliba, Chalobah
      Rogers, Barnes, Palmer, Foden
      Pedro, Ekitike, Watkins

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      1. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Sarr's pre AFCON form deserves a place. Also Wirtz at the start of the season was atrocious.

        Open Controls
    • Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Nice to know we can ignore all upcoming YC for the rest of the season.

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    • FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      We have to worry about FIFTEEN bookings now! 😯

      Even in these precious last few gameweeks of the season, we will never be free of this alarmist article and allowed to make our transfers in peace.

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      1. Holmes
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        I'm sure you were looking forward to own Bernardo Silva and Dunk

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        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          I would just like to enjoy my transfers without the incessant tap on my shoulder and a voice saying, "don't forget this, don't forget this"

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    • FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Pedro obviously plays tonight and blocks my MGW auto sub.

      Whatever causes the most pain in FPL, Pedro will always, always do it.

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      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Take solace in the fact hundreds of thousands of members, non-members, nudists, lurkers, knights, and so forth will be taking great enjoyment from your suffering, Fodenfreude-style!

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        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          It was so painful at the weekend having to endure MGWs hatrick with him first on my bench.

          When Pedro subs on in injury time tonight, I will have to relive the pain all over again.

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          1. The Knights Template
            • 12 Years
            44 mins ago

            I was furious he didn’t play the first game.

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      2. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        2 hours ago

        Another way of looking at it is Pedro delivers justice and prevents insane bench jam.

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        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Nah. Whatever causes the most misery, Pedro will do that.

          Scores points when you don't own him; blanks when you do. Some players (like Digne) just spreadeagle your legs and keep kicking you in the knackers.

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      3. WVA
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Benching MGW at home against Burnley….

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        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          I was on FH.

          I was going to start him for Enzo but James from Planet FPL said not to - twice - on his deadline stream.

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    • Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Thoughts on West Ham and Everton assets on FH? Can see it being 0-0 or 1-1

      Bowen is in. Everton still in the hunt for 6th place CL place (if Villa win EL) and will be looking to bounce back after losing late on to Pool. Not sure if I want a Mavro / Ndiaye double up. Perhaps one is enough

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      1. WVA
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Just Bowen and KDH for me

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    • Koflok
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Play 3 out of
      A) Mukiele (to cover rival)
      B) Pedro Porro
      C) Mavropanos
      D) MGW
      E) Thiago

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      1. TanN
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        B
        D
        E or A

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    • DavidKent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      I’m confused about the DGW situation.

      Is the only double potentially going to be GW36 for Man City and Palace? Or is there also a DGW35?

      Thanks!

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        This is the latest on the upcoming double

        https://x.com/BenCrellin/status/2046319983173468552

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    • TanN
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      FH draft

      Pickford
      Porro VVD Gabriel
      MGW Bruno Salah Xavi Rogers
      Watkins Thiago

      Woodman N.Williams Mane Heaven

      Thoughts?

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      1. WVA
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Bit different, nice

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    • I have no Wirtz
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Who would you replace the flagged Mbeumo with, to keep until end of season?

        MGW
        Summerville
        Rogers
        KDH

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        1. I have no Wirtz
            3 mins ago

            midfielders to choose from for gw34-38

            A)Xavi(wol)
            B)Sarr(liv)
            C)MGW(sun)
            D)KDH(wha)
            E)Summerville(EVE)
            F)Rogers(ful)

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        2. HODGE
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Any news if Joao Pedro is playing tonight?

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          1. I have no Wirtz
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              Who is on your first bench?

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              1. HODGE
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                On bench boost

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          2. Nightf0x
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            Gw34 have 12 players playing, will bench keane & andersen, so taverner to:

            A) sarr
            B) KDH
            C) xavi (if not injured)

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          3. shirtless
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            Done a tweak overnight. Happy with this I think. Might bump up Roefs to a Raya or Lammens not sure yet see what happens. Still have £1.4m left over.

            The front three are top on RMT along with Salah and Bruno. I'd like to have a touch of Arsenal attack cover hence Rice. Wilson could be a 7.4m but I'm ok with him in I think with a home game.

            Roefs
            Gabriel Virgil Mukiele
            Salah Bruno(c) Rice Wilson
            Wakins Bowen Thaigo

            3.8 Heaven Ngumoha 3.7

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          4. dansmith1985
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            How’s this FH draft?

            Roefs
            Gabriel VVD Porro
            Bruno Salah Szobo Cunha
            Brobbey Watkins Solanke

            Kinsky Reinildo Dowman Heaven

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            1. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              11 mins ago

              Like it, but too much with 2 Spurs regarding their form?

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              1. dansmith1985
                • 4 Years
                4 mins ago

                Hmm yeah youre probably right but maybe it will all click against Wolves? A big maybe I know

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          5. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Which FH def next to Gabriel and VVD?

            A) Andersen
            B) Dalot
            C) Porto
            D) other, money no issue

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            1. HODGE
              • 12 Years
              9 mins ago

              C Porro

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              1. RamaJama
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                1 min ago

                Cheers!

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          6. HODGE
            • 12 Years
            58 mins ago

            Biggest Fpl troll for you this season?

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            1. Mighty Wings
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              41 mins ago

              FPL Virgin

              Open Controls
          7. Atimis
            • 9 Years
            53 mins ago

            Any reason to pick Arsenal def on FH apart from FOMO?

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          8. thetommy14
            • 5 Years
            47 mins ago

            Mbeumo to Rogers for -4 hit worth it? Already have Cunha and Bruno

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