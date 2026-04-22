It’s time for our Fantasy Bundesliga Matchday 31 team reveals, as our experts showcase the best picks, top differentials, and smart plays for the week ahead.
@Big4FPL
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- Taking punts in recent weeks has not paid off, so this week I’m going back to the tried and tested.
- Bayern Munich still feel like a lottery, with their UEFA Champions League tie clearly taking priority over a league title they have already wrapped up. Because of that, my focus is on the sides still fighting for Europe or battling to avoid relegation.
- Yan Diomande and Alejandro Grimaldo take the stars, while in midfield, I will likely go for a punt on Michael Olise or Christoph Baumgartner.
@MeijersDavid
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- Goalkeepers: Finn Dahmen and Michael Zetterer – Sticking with my goalkeepers last weekend paid off massively, with Dahmen hauling 373 points and Kamil Grabara scoring 274 points on my bench. I would like to keep both, but I may have to sell Grabara, who is currently an injury doubt. If I do move him on, Zetterer would likely come in. That said, I am also considering Daniel Batz as a one-week punt against Bayern Munich.
- Defenders: Alejandro Grimaldo, Nico Schlotterbeck, David Raum, Julian Ryerson, and Ozan Kabak. Even though my defence disappointed quite badly last week, mainly because Raum was benched and both Schlotterbeck and Ryerson underperformed, I may still keep it unchanged this time. Raum should return to the starting line-up in a favourable fixture against Union Berlin after what looked like a precautionary benching. Schlotterbeck and Ryerson are at home to Freiburg, who had a DFB-Pokal fixture in midweek. Kabak faces an injury-hit Hamburger SV, while Grimaldo is simply Grimaldo. If I do decide to buy a defender, I will be keeping an eye on Hennes Behrens, Raphaël Guerreiro, Vladimír Coufal, and Edmond Tapsoba.
- Midfielders: Alexis Claude-Maurice, Joshua Kimmich, Christoph Baumgartner, Ibrahim Maza, and Leon Goretzka. My transfer plans depend heavily on Bayern Munich’s expected line-up against Mainz this weekend. At the time of writing, Bayern have just finished their DFB-Pokal game against Bayer Leverkusen. With Michael Olise and Jamal Musiala in the starting line-up there, I am less certain about their chances of starting against Mainz. That pushes me more towards Goretzka and Kimmich, as their prospects of starting look stronger. For now, Claude-Maurice, Baumgartner, and Maza keep their places, although I may still use a spare transfer on a new midfielder. Exequiel Palacios, Aleix García, and Fabian Rieder are the main alternatives I am considering.
- Forwards: Yan Diomande, Deniz Undav, and Nicolas Jackson. Undav has now served his yellow-card suspension, so he could return this week. Even so, I may decide to keep Luis Díaz if I feel confident enough that he starts. I am more confident about Jackson holding onto a place in the starting XI, so he looks set to stay. Diomande is an easy keep and feels almost certain to be my star captain in attack. For anyone looking for a punt, I quite like the look of Andrej Kramarić against Hamburger SV.
@EnesGnerDoan23
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- For the last few weeks, I have not been able to send my teams for personal reasons. I have still been setting my side and playing, though. Right now, I’m sitting at 1,300th overall and 950th in the Second Chance League. I’ve been fairly consistent. My star picks have caused me problems at times, but I’m still happy enough with my rank.
- This week, we could see plenty of rotation. Stuttgart, Freiburg, Bayer Leverkusen, and Bayern Munich have all been involved in the DFB-Pokal. Bayern have already won the league too, so they will likely rest players ahead of their huge UEFA Champions League tie.
- My current plan is to replace the injured David Raum and Kamil Grabara with Daniel Fernandes and Willi Orbán. I am also looking to sell rotation risk Jamal Musiala for either Aleix García or Ibrahim Maza. On top of that, I want to move on from two frauds, Danel Sinani and Haris Tabaković. The plan there is to bring in Nicolas Jackson and one of the Stuttgart forwards who played fewer minutes in the cup.
- Stuttgart and Bayer Leverkusen are still chasing European places. Because of that, there is a good chance they field strong line-ups.
- Alejandro Grimaldo, Maza or Christoph Baumgartner, and Yan Diomande will be my star players.
- Good luck all.