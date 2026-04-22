Serie A Fantasy: Gameweek 34 team reveals – Sofascore

Serie A Fantasy Gameweek 34 is coming, so our experts share their latest team, thoughts and strategies ahead of the deadline.
@TheCrisk
NOTES
- Last week, my Sofascore app wasn’t working properly, so I missed the chance to make a transfer. Because of that, I’m rolling the Ardian Ismajli to an Inter defender move into this week instead.
- Since I have a second free transfer, I can also use it closer to the deadline to move either Moise Kean or Alessandro Bastoni, as both are still yellow-flagged.
@Wojtfc
NOTES
- With five Gameweeks to go, I’ve hit my best rank of the season so far: 6th.
- The plan was to roll the free transfer and use two next week. Unfortunately, Tiago Gabriel picked up a yellow card, so now I need to sell him.
- I only have 7.0 to spend on a replacement, which rules out quite a few of the more interesting options. I may just go for Giorgio Scalvini. His next two fixtures are good, and I could easily keep him until the end of the season.
- Another option is Jacobo Ramon, who is almost the opposite of Scalvini from a fixture perspective: two bad games, then three very good ones.
- Rolling the free transfer is still a possibility, but with only five weeks left, it doesn’t feel that likely.
@PSzpak
NOTES
- The last few Gameweeks have been very solid for me, and with five rounds to go, I can still dream of winning the whole thing.
- That said, Gameweek 34 doesn’t look especially promising, so my expectations are fairly low. All of my forwards have away fixtures against strong defences. On top of that, four of my outfield players were involved in Inter’s midweek cup clash with Como, so there’s a real chance of reduced minutes or even benchings. Milan also face Juventus, which limits the upside on both sides. There’s not much I can do about it, though. At this point, all I can do is keep my fingers crossed and hope for a bit of luck.
- Originally, I planned to roll the transfer this week, but Tiago Gabriel’s suspension changes that. His absence, the upcoming fixture against Juventus, and the fact he hasn’t been a particularly reliable asset lately – with very little in the way of defensive contributions – all feel like strong enough reasons to sell. As replacements, I’m considering Oumar Solet, Giorgio Scalvini, and defenders from Roma.
- On paper, Napoli have the standout fixture, opening the gameweek with a home match against Cremonese. Alessandro Buongiorno hasn’t impressed, and Kevin De Bruyne has returned terribly ever since I brought him in. Hopefully that finally changes. I’m looking for a strong start and plan to lock in my captain as early as Friday, given the tougher fixtures elsewhere.
- Good luck!
@FPLReaction
NOTES
- I don’t think I have any issues this week, although there are a couple of players I’m not 100% keen on.
- There are a few players who have tough fixtures this week, but after that have a decent schedule, so I don’t really want to sell any just for one week.
- Atalanta and Inter have a few good fixtures now, so there’s a chance I sell a defender ahead of the new round.
- However, I like the thought of rolling the transfer and making two next week. Two transfers allows for flexibility which is great if you need money.
- My Napoli double up have been differential, but also poor, I’ll keep an eye on them, especially Kevin De Bruyne who came off early last match.
- Good luck!