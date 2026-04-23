Zophar’s FPL Blank Gameweek 34 Free Hit team + Q&A

Eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar reveals his Gameweek 34 Free Hit team and explains each selection.

He also takes a handful of user questions as part of his weekly Q&A.

Q: Who would you 100% be picking on a Free Hit? Are there any non-negotiables?

(via SIMBOBIANTHEIII)

A: Gameweek 34 is the biggest ‘blank’ of the season, so it’s natural that most FPL managers will be activating their Free Hit chip this week, including myself.

This is the draft I am currently favouring: