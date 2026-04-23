Pro Pundits - Zophar

Zophar’s FPL Blank Gameweek 34 Free Hit team + Q&A

23 April 2026 121 comments
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Eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar reveals his Gameweek 34 Free Hit team and explains each selection.

He also takes a handful of user questions as part of his weekly Q&A.

Q: Who would you 100% be picking on a Free Hit? Are there any non-negotiables?

(via SIMBOBIANTHEIII)

A: Gameweek 34 is the biggest ‘blank’ of the season, so it’s natural that most FPL managers will be activating their Free Hit chip this week, including myself.

This is the draft I am currently favouring:

 

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FPL pre-season: Malen + Watkins again, Xhaka debut, secretive Man City 2
121 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. HighestPeake
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Chasing ML 35 points behind top and he has no free hit left thoughts on this free hit (subject to lots of change)

    Raya
    Gabriel Mukiele Virgil
    Salah Bruno Cunha Ndiaye Le Fée
    Watkins Bowen
    Bench: Hermansen. Beto Heaven Digne

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    1. HighestPeake
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Bear in mind I don't like the Spurs options even if it's against wolves

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    2. AAAFootball
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Dunno about le fee tbh, Gibbs white has more to play for, more nailed, and more talismanic too. Same for mukiele. Even ndaiye is iffy as an Everton fan, West ham have it all on the line, while our somewhat half-hearted push for Europe isn't exactly calling out for 15pt heroes.

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      • Cheeky Reijnders
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Prefer KDH (1st on my bench) to Ndiaye, and MGW+Rogers with Salah+Bruno in a 3-4-3

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    3. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Last Man Standing GW33 (46 teams)

      Safety score = 109
      Top score = WVA with 137

      17 teams eliminated.
      Congrats to the final 29 - https://prnt.sc/hYYjHqQ2qaAs

      https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS is a bit out as it includes eliminated teams.

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    4. majorbriggs
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      FH GW34. Right now, it all boils down to KDH and decent bench or Watkins and horrible bench. Already got Rogers as well. Any opinions?

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      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 16 Years
        just now

        Bench less likely to be needed imo over last GW.

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    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Thoughts on potential transfers this week? My team looks decent all things considered. 3 FTs but 0.0m ITB

      Lammens
      Gabriel Saliba VvD Reinildo
      Fernandes Mbeumo Rogers Szobo KDH
      Thiago
      (Darlow Thiaw Haaland Pedro)

      Considering:
      A) Pedro + Mbeumo > Bowen + Rice
      B) Pedro > Havertz
      C) Mbeumo > Rice
      D) Roll?

      I kind of like trying out Havertz. I reckon he'll start most games here on out and he'll be a huge differential.

      I want to have at least 2 FTs next week to bring in NOR and Cherki.

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      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        I think Bowen might be needed this week fwiw but not sure on Rice.

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        1. Moon Dog
            1 hour ago

            Yeah been struggling with Rice too. I think he gets DefCon for sure against Newcastle. As he said after the City game: "It's not done". He's going to fight. He got DefCon in the reverse fixture too. Add a CS and that's already 5pts. All it takes is an assist and he could hit double figures. Relatively low ownership in top 100k too thanks to the 31 blank. I think I'm going to go there, Newcastle are so leaky atm...

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        2. Pompel
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Mbeumo -> Cunha ? Seems like he's the in-form player of the two

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        3. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          55 mins ago

          Pedro to Bowen seems obvious enough.

          Everton are okay on their travels tho. West Ham have to pick up points and need a win or two.

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          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 16 Years
            14 mins ago

            Guessing a 2nd transfer is needed.

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            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              They're both £7.7m in my squad but I was late on Pedro, to my detriment.

              Highlighting that money does still matter in FPL 2026.

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      2. cs0n67
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Any suggestions:

          GK: Raya and Woodman
          Defense: Gabriel, VVD, Mavro, Porro
          Midf: MGW, Bruno, Cunha, Salah, and KDH
          Forwards: Bowen, Watkins

          Thanks

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          1. HighestPeake
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            No Mavro

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            1. AAAFootball
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                This

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          2. ShaunGoater123
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            Morning all,

            What would you do here, currently playing 10 as no goalie:

            A) Move on a goalie for Raya / Roefs / Leno (saves a transfer down the line)
            B) Move Gordon on for any midfielder up to 11m (bench Munoz)
            C) Move on Hill to Porro and play 5 at the back this week.
            C) Roll

            Current team

            Munoz / Virgil / Mukiele / Gabriel
            KDH / Ferandes / Rogers / Wilson
            Thiago / Bowen

            Dubravka / Sanchez / Gordon / Haaland / Hill

            2FTs, 3.7 ITB

            Wildcard next week

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            1. AAAFootball
                1 hour, 15 mins ago

                A immediately, then consider between other options.

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            2. Brimble82
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 15 mins ago

              Subs? Who needs subs?
              FH34 - I'm chasing a little:
              Woodman
              Gabriel / VVD / VdV
              (S)alah / Bruno / Cunha / Rice / MGW
              Watkins / Bowen

              Kinsky // Reinildo / Heaven / Guiu

              £0.1 ITB (Hence Guiu not Mane!)

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              1. AAAFootball
                  1 hour, 11 mins ago

                  Love it, close to mine. Dunno about vdv is the only one, Danso more defcon but spurs defence is really quite bad.
                  Here's mine right now

                  Woodman
                  Gabriel Porro Neco
                  Salah Bruno Cunha Xavi MGW
                  Watkins Gyokeres

                  Pecsi, I. Jesus, H. Bueno, Diouf

                  Considering Igor Jesus on for Cunha.

                  What do you reckon? I'm going without Bowen/vvd for now but may swing back...

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                  1. Brimble82
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 8 mins ago

                    VdV is eye test for me.
                    He has the ability to mega-haul if the stars align (GW9 vs Everton).
                    Possibly a little heart led too - my boy is a Spurs fan (for his sins) and his fave player is VdV.
                    Not very statistical, but F the AI generation!!!

                    Not a lover of the Gyokeres pick, and think Bowen's ownership could hurt if you don't have him.
                    Xavi was in my previous draft though, so am a fan of that differential.

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              2. Moon Dog
                  1 hour, 11 mins ago

                  Thanks Zoph.

                  Just got to go with my gut on a FH week then. My gut says Liverpool are going to struggle against Palace. It's also telling me I want pancakes.

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                  1. The Knights Template
                    • 12 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    I want pancakes too!

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                • Bavarian
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 11 mins ago

                  Wirtz or Gakpo? on FH

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                • marpy016
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 14 Years
                  1 hour, 8 mins ago

                  Best option for my 1FT before WC35:

                  A) Salah
                  B) Simons
                  C) Watkins
                  D) Porro
                  E) Anyone else?

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                  1. JBG
                    • 7 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Salad

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                • TorresMagic™
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 16 Years
                  1 hour, 8 mins ago

                  Best way to fix team before WC35?

                  Raya
                  Gab VVD Muk
                  Gordon* Wilson Szob Bruno Dango
                  Bowen Thiago

                  Dub Hall Hill Haaland*

                  Gordon and Haaland out for Salah + Watkins/Solanke seems decent?

                  Cheers.

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                  1. Holmes
                    • 12 Years
                    1 hour ago

                    Yes but benching issue?

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                    1. TorresMagic™
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 16 Years
                      just now

                      Would bench Dango if needed probably.

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                  2. Moon Dog
                      52 mins ago

                      If you're WCing next week I think I'd only use 1FT. Making a luxury move right before a WC feels a bit of a waste. That FT might be more useful in the final few weeks.

                      In that case you could punt on anyone bar Salah. Watkins/Solanke, or Rogers/Cunha/Rice/Xavi/MGW. Gut pick for 1 week only!

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                      1. TorresMagic™
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 16 Years
                        just now

                        Shouldn't need to make many transfers in 36-38. Treating them like a hit this week but upside is a factor.

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                  3. Holmes
                    • 12 Years
                    1 hour, 5 mins ago

                    Expect all of them to concede but in what order would you rate their CS chances

                    A) Wolves
                    B) Spurs
                    C) Forests
                    D) West Ham
                    E) Everton

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                    1. andy78
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour ago

                      D,E
                      C
                      B
                      A

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                  4. hazza44
                    • 13 Years
                    1 hour ago

                    Best DEFs for rest of year not including Gabriel?

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                    1. Holmes
                      • 12 Years
                      12 mins ago

                      Van Dijk and Lacroix

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                    2. TorresMagic™
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 16 Years
                      12 mins ago

                      The ones not at the beach, Man City, Brighton, Leeds, West Ham, Arsenal and Palace is a decent start.

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                    3. Pompel
                      • 12 Years
                      just now

                      Timber , when everyone has sold him
                      Mavropanos
                      Leeds defender
                      VVD
                      Mukiele
                      Munoz , but rotation?

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                  5. I have no Wirtz
                      40 mins ago

                      Are Watkins and Rogers pretty much same potential for a good result gw34 at Fulham? Or is one stronger than the other?

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                      1. AC/DC AFC
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        just now

                        Well, Fulham are stronger at home so both could blank.

                        But both can also be streaky players. Go Watkins as midfield has more options.

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                    • Pompel
                      • 12 Years
                      40 mins ago

                      Your thoughts on the following WC team ? Planning for BB GW35, so would like players with a decent chance of return then. Not getting one GW punts like Salah, Solanke, Porro,

                      Roefs
                      Gabriel Timber Mukiele Lacroix
                      BrunoF Rogers Rice Summerville
                      Bowen Thiago

                      Subs: Darlow O¨Reilly Semenyo Haaland

                      Timber would become Saliba if the former is not declared fit

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                      1. AC/DC AFC
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        12 mins ago

                        I think Raya for the run in.

                        Maybe ditch Rice?

                        Roefs has been great for the season until recently, not withstanding Gw32.

                        Mind, you can play him Gw34+35 then switch to Darlow.

                        So it works.

                        Other than that I like it.

                        Switch Semenyo to Cherki tho.

                        BB35 works. I think Arsenal will be solid at home to Fulham, albeit unlike in Gw33 they wouldn't be your BB players.

                        I'm doing the same thing with WC32 selections.

                        Good luck

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                        1. Pompel
                          • 12 Years
                          just now

                          Raya a safe choice, but I prefer Timber if fit due to higher ceiling. But Raya vs. Saliba is much of a muchness'.

                          Rice is not mandatory, but difficult to find midfielders who have good matchups both for gw34 and gw35, and I think he'll give some returns, at least cs + defcons

                          Agree about Semenyo -> Cherki

                          In hindsight I think BB33 would have given the better total, much because of Brighton results over last three games

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                      2. AC/DC AFC
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        10 mins ago

                        The only thing with the BB35 is it points you away from Beto and KDH etc who may well be good picks.

                        But you could still include one of them?

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                        1. Pompel
                          • 12 Years
                          just now

                          Both of those good choices for gw34, and if Everton scores against City one of them would be involved. So KDH not out of the question

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