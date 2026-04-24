Beto, Branthwaite, Grealish: Everton injury latest for Gameweek 34

David Moyes has confirmed that Beto will miss the West Ham game due to the concussion protocol.

“Beto has concussion and will miss this week’s game.” – David Moyes

After Everton said earlier this week that Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring) was “unlikely” to play again this season, Moyes went one further.

“Jarrad will be out for the season. Then, obviously, we’ve got quite a long close season, so there should be plenty of time to get himself fit and ready to start next season – but he won’t be fit again to play this season.” – David Moyes

The Everton boss confirmed that Beto and Branthwaite are the “only two out”, aside from long-term absentee Jack Grealish (foot).