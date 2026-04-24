FPL Gameweek 34: Best chances of goals + assists

Looking for the players with the best chances of attacking returns in Gameweek 34? We’ve broken down the latest Rate My Team (RMT) projections to reveal which players are most likely to score or assist this week.

ATTACKING RETURN PROJECTIONS: TOP 20 PLAYERS

Note: Data comes from our RMT projections

SUMMARY

Right at the top of the graphic sits Mohamed Salah (£14.0m). He has returned in each of his last three starts as Liverpool prepare to host Crystal Palace.

Not far behind is Bruno Fernandes (£10.3m). Manchester United face Brentford at Old Trafford in a fixture that promises goals. If it does, Fernandes will likely be central to it: he’s scored or assisted 49% of the goals that United have plundered when he has been on the pitch.

Manchester United attackers make up the rest of the top four. Bryan Mbeumo (£8.5m) and Matheus Cunha (£8.0m) both carry some doubt heading into the Brentford match, however, as the former is flagged and the latter had a ‘rest day’ in training in midweek. That makes them slightly risky, so it’s worth keeping an eye on any late team news before the deadline.

A few others also project well, all hitting the 0.50+ mark. Martin Ødegaard (£7.8m) leads the way for Arsenal against Newcastle United, although he hasn’t returned since Gameweek 27. Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m) continues to deliver, with 18 attacking returns so far, and now faces Everton. Meanwhile, Dominic Solanke (£7.2m) gets a favourable matchup against a struggling Wolves defence.

There are plenty of other viable options just below.

Harry Wilson (£6.0m) will hope to continue his excellent form at Craven Cottage – 6.4 points per start at home – when Aston Villa visit. Igor Thiago (£7.4m) comes up against a shaky Manchester United defence he has already scored twice past this season. With his creativity and free-kick expertise, Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.1m) also has a good chance to return against Crystal Palace, even before we consider his DefCon potential.