FPL Gameweek 34: Best clean sheet odds

Using Rate My Team (RMT) projections to assess probability, this article highlights the teams with the strongest chances of shutting out their opponents and the defences worth targeting in Gameweek 34.

GAMEWEEK 34 CLEAN SHEET PROJECTIONS

Note: Percentages are from our Rate My Team (RMT) points projections

SUMMARY

It’s a Blank Gameweek for Bournemouth, Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley, Chelsea, Leeds United, and Manchester City, so they don’t feature in the clean sheet projections this week.

No surprises at the top as Arsenal lead the way. Another clean sheet would take them to 16 for the season, and this looks like a great opportunity with the Magpies losing eight of their last 11 league matches.

Liverpool sit next. They’re the only other side close to the 40% mark. Arne Slot’s team have managed just one clean sheet in their last five, which isn’t ideal. Still, Crystal Palace’s relative goal shortage – 15 goals in 17 league matches, two blanks in the last three – gives them a chance of a shutout here. The Eagles also have the distraction of an upcoming UEFA Conference League semi-final.

Manchester United round off the top three with 32%. Defensively, it hasn’t been a strong season for the Red Devils. Now they face Brentford, who are pushing for Europe and carrying a real attacking threat. Still, four of United’s six clean sheets in 2025/26 have come since Michael Carrick took charge, the latest in Gameweek 33.

There’s a cluster just below. Fulham, Nottingham Forest, Sunderland, and West Ham United all sit on similar odds.

Tottenham Hotspur, interestingly, are only eighth in the above table, despite having the best-on-paper fixture. Recent form probably explains that: Spurs are on the league’s longest clean-sheet drought, at 14 matches.