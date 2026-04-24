FPL General’s chip-less Gameweek 34 team reveal

With Blank Gameweek 34 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, our pundits are finalising their teams before Friday’s deadline.

FPL General, who has three top 500 finishes to his name, outlines his plans for the weekend.

Having been without Erling Haaland (£14.5m) all season, there’ll be no need to worry about him this time.

Double Gameweek 33 Review

My Free Hit did not go to plan! The Chelsea picks, in particular, let the troops down. Captain Cole Palmer (£10.5m) blanked in the first fixture and missed the second one, making a big red arrow unavoidable, with popular armband recipient Haaland racking up 13 points.

It was always going to be tricky to go against the Bench Boost users. But getting a measly 85 points in a Double Gameweek brought a worldwide drop from 430k to 520k. I’m also annoyed at myself for not playing Ferdi Kadioglu (£4.4m), having talked him up as a great differential all week.

So, that’s me officially on the beach now for these final five Gameweeks! The shackles are well and truly off. Fun transfers are loading.

For example, I don’t own Rayan Cherki (£6.4m), but want to use Triple Captain on him for Manchester City’s double, whenever that is. That’s purchase will definitely happen soon.

Blank Gameweek 34 Team