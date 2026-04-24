Fulham v Aston Villa predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 34 clash between Fulham and Aston Villa.
The match at Craven Cottage kicks off at 12:30 BST on Saturday 25 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
FULHAM
ASTON VILLA
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|4th
|Aston Villa
|33
|58
|+6
|LLWDW
|12th
|Fulham
|33
|45
|-3
|LDWLD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):