Fulham v Aston Villa predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 34 clash between Fulham and Aston Villa.

The match at Craven Cottage kicks off at 12:30 BST on Saturday 25 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

FULHAM

ASTON VILLA

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 4th Aston Villa 33 58 +6 LLWDW 12th Fulham 33 45 -3 LDWLD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):